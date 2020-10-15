IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: RCB off to a flyer

Preview:

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on KL Rahul's 'unlucky' Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab have had a woeful run this year. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just one win (that came against Royal Challengers Bangalore) and six losses. However, the return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle on a ground like Sharjah might just do the trick for Punjab. KL Rahul and Co. need to win every match from now on to still make it into the playoffs. Kings XI have been unlucky this season. The last match, they almost won it against Kolkata Knight Riders but they crumbled in the final moments giving the match to KKR.

