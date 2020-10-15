IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: RCB off to a flyer

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 15, 2020, 06.07 PM (IST)

KXIP vs RCB Photograph: AFP

Oct 15, 2020, 07.38 PM

RCB off to a flyer

Good start by Challengers! 18 runs off first two overs. 

RCB 18/0 (2 overs) CRR: 9

Oct 15, 2020, 07.33 PM

Match underway

Padikkal and Finch come out to bat for RCB!

And surprisingly, Maxwell is out to open the bowling attack for KXIP. 

Oct 15, 2020, 07.10 PM

Playing XI:

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

KXIP: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Oct 15, 2020, 07.01 PM

Toss

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat

Oct 15, 2020, 06.16 PM

Preview: 

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on KL Rahul's 'unlucky' Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

Kings XI Punjab have had a woeful run this year. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just one win (that came against Royal Challengers Bangalore) and six losses. However, the return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle on a ground like Sharjah might just do the trick for Punjab. KL Rahul and Co. need to win every match from now on to still make it into the playoffs. Kings XI have been unlucky this season. The last match, they almost won it against Kolkata Knight Riders but they crumbled in the final moments giving the match to KKR. 

For more read: IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Preview, stats, probable XI



