IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: Punjab continue to dominate, Bangalore go 7 down

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: Can Rahul's Punjab defeat Kohli's Bangalore?
Sep 24, 2020, 10.49 PM
WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi outfoxes Umesh Yadav with the wrong 'un! Umesh went with the wild slog but was nowhere near the ball as it disturbs the bails. U Yadav b Ravi Bishnoi 0(2)
Sep 24, 2020, 10.38 PM
The current holder of IPL 2020 Purple Cap is turning on the heat with the willow as he smashes a massive six to the cow corner. RCB are under deep pressure to take the score as close as possible. RCB 81/5 after 12.2 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 10.28 PM
It is now about saving the net run-rate for Royal Challengers Bangalore. KXIP have well won the match but will now look to wrap up proceedings as quickly as possible. RCB 65/5 after 10.1 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 10.17 PM
WICKET! Murugan Ashwin bowls full and AB de Villiers, who slashes it hard but the shot isn't enough to clear the ropes as Sarfaraz grabs a simple catch at deep extra-cover. de Villiers c Sarfaraz Khan b Murugan Ashwin 28(18)
Sep 24, 2020, 10.13 PM
WICKET! Young Ravi Bishnoi fires in the straighter one as Finch completely misses the delivery. The ball clips the off-stumps just enough to dislodge the bails. RCB 53/4 after 7.5 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 10.00 PM
The match is still not over as ABD and Finch are at the crease and are playing some delightful strokes. RCB may be well behind the asking run-rate but with these two the game can change anytime. RCB 26/3 after 5 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 09.51 PM
WICKET! Sheldon Cottrell with his second wicket! Brilliant bowling by the West Indies pacer as he hurries Virat Kohli onto the pull shot. Ravi Bishnoi with another comfortable catch. Kohli c Ravi Bishnoi b Cottrell 1(5)
Sep 24, 2020, 09.43 PM
WICKET! Shami rushes onto Joshua Philippe as he traps himself plumb in front of the stump. KXIP are ecstatic. Philippe lbw b Shami 0(3)
Sep 24, 2020, 09.41 PM
WICKET! Sheldon Cottrell bangs it short and Devdutt Padikkal was late in his pull shot. The ball goes up in the air as Bishnoi grabs a comfortable catch. Devdutt Padikkal c Ravi Bishnoi b Cottrell 1(2)
Sep 24, 2020, 09.21 PM
All credit goes to KL Rahul, who now has the highest-ever score by an Indian - 132*. Kings XI Punjab post 206/3 in 20 overs and that is going to be a mammoth ask for RCB.
Sep 24, 2020, 09.13 PM
Words fall short when KL Rahul is in such a form. First century of IPL 2020 is completed by KL Rahul. What a knock this has been. Take a bow!
Sep 24, 2020, 09.05 PM
KL Rahul is turning on the heat in Dubai. After smoking a mamoth six, he goes after another one but mistimed it slightly. The ball was straight at Virat Kohli, who dropped a dolly, maybe because of the high-rise lights. KXIP 146/3 after 17 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 08.45 PM
WICKET! Shivam Dube strikes again. Nicholas Pooran went for the biggie but nailed it straight to the fielder. Big wicket for RCB but the big fish KL Rahul is still playing. Glenn Maxwell walks in. Pooran c de Villiers b Shivam Dube 17(18)
Sep 24, 2020, 08.34 PM
A delightful knock continues for KL Rahul as the KXIP skipper brings up his half-century. Expect him to go all out now. KXIP also bring up their 100 in 12 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 08.26 PM
Plenty of expectations from Nicholas Pooran as he settles down at the crease with a few singles and twos. KXIP eyeing a big partnership here. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is nearing his half-century. KXIP are 90/1 after 10 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 08.13 PM
After a wicket-taking over by Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar bowls a tight over. RCB are slowly crawling back into the game and it is the spinners who are weaving their magic in the middle. KXIP 65/1 after 8 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 08.08 PM
WICKET! Bowled 'em! Yuzvendra Chahal is having a brilliant IPL. He completely bamboozled Agarwal with the wrond 'un. Great bowling by Chahal. Agarwal b Chahal 26(20)
Sep 24, 2020, 08.03 PM
Splendid start for Kings XI Punjab. Beautiful display of batting in the powerplay. No slogs, no forced shots but only pure cricketing stroke-play by Rahul and Mayank. Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the attack now. KXIP 50/0 after 6 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 07.52 PM
Not that RCB have bowled bad line and lengths, but Mayank and Rahul have been terrific in their stroke playing and shot selection. KXIP 36/0 after 4 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 07.40 PM
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are off to a flyer! A couple of boundaries to start things with. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has completed 2000 runs in IPL. KXIP 17/0 after 2 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 07.31 PM
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are at the crease for Kings XI Punjab. Umesh Yadav has the new ball for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Sep 24, 2020, 07.08 PM
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sep 24, 2020, 07.08 PM
KL Rahul | KXIP captain: There were a lot of positives and it was the first game. Mayank's batting and our team's fight was heartening. Jordan and Gowtham aren't playing, Murugan Ashwin and Neesham come in. Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don't worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this oppotunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game.
Virat Kohli | RCB captain: It's a fresh wicket. There's a bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it's hard to execute. That's been a big factor. We have done really well defending a total less than 170 and seeing the bowlers execute their plans so well. We are unchanged for today's game.
Sep 24, 2020, 07.01 PM
Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first! Same XI for RCB.
Sep 24, 2020, 06.33 PM
Two exciting teams, KXIP and RCB meet each other in Dubai. Over the years, RCB vs KXIP has been one of the most closely fought ties in IPL. And it is expected to remain the same today.
KL Rahul's #KXIP is all set to take on Virat Kohli's #RCB.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Who are you rooting for?#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/76dowQqDGk