IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: KXIP off to a flyer

Oct 15, 2020, 09.51 PM
The start Kings XI wanted. It is Mayank show here. RCB need to be aware!! Universe boss has not stepped in yet! Can KXIP keep this up?
Oct 15, 2020, 09.46 PM
KXIP want to end things quickly!! But still, with KXIP, expect the unexpected.
Oct 15, 2020, 09.37 PM
Slow start for KXIP but a safe one too.
Oct 15, 2020, 09.22 PM
Rahul and Agarwal are at the crease. Chris Morris will open the attack.
Oct 15, 2020, 09.08 PM
24 runs off the final over!! Safe to say that RCB finish better than expected. 171/6 at the end of first innings.
KXIP need 172 runs in 120 balls.
Oct 15, 2020, 08.57 PM
Shami removes to of in-form batsmen!! First de Villiers, now Kohli!!! He missed his fifty by two runs.
Kohli c Rahul b Shami 48(39) [4s-3]
Oct 15, 2020, 08.54 PM
Well, that is disappointing. The move to hold back de Villiers has backfired for RCB.
de Villiers c Hooda b Shami 2(5)
Oct 15, 2020, 08.46 PM
RCB are 10-20 runs short of where they should have been. Sending Dube before ABD has not been a wise decision.
But Dube has been dismissed, And hopefully, Mr. 360 could spin some magic here.
Oct 15, 2020, 08.19 PM
ABD show has to wait as Dube comes in to bat.
Washington Sundar c Jordan b Murugan Ashwin 13(14) [4s-1]
Oct 15, 2020, 08.02 PM
What a comeback for KXIP. Murugan cleans up the Aussie. Sundar walks in!
Finch b Murugan Ashwin 20(18) [4s-2 6s-1]
Oct 15, 2020, 07.58 PM
He becomes the first ever player to play 200 T20 matches for 1 team.
Can he make the day extra special with a century? Stay tuned.
Oct 15, 2020, 07.53 PM
The young man just gave his wicket away!! Devdutt Padikkal c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 18(12) [4s-1 6s-1] Arshdeep notches up the wicket.
Oct 15, 2020, 07.49 PM
Oct 15, 2020, 07.38 PM
Good start by Challengers! 18 runs off first two overs.
Oct 15, 2020, 07.33 PM
Padikkal and Finch come out to bat for RCB!
And surprisingly, Maxwell is out to open the bowling attack for KXIP.
Oct 15, 2020, 07.10 PM
RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
KXIP: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Oct 15, 2020, 07.01 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat
Oct 15, 2020, 06.16 PM
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on KL Rahul's 'unlucky' Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Kings XI Punjab have had a woeful run this year. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just one win (that came against Royal Challengers Bangalore) and six losses. However, the return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle on a ground like Sharjah might just do the trick for Punjab. KL Rahul and Co. need to win every match from now on to still make it into the playoffs. Kings XI have been unlucky this season. The last match, they almost won it against Kolkata Knight Riders but they crumbled in the final moments giving the match to KKR.
