IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: KL Rahul century helps Punjab post 206

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

KL Rahul | KXIP captain: There were a lot of positives and it was the first game. Mayank's batting and our team's fight was heartening. Jordan and Gowtham aren't playing, Murugan Ashwin and Neesham come in. Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don't worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this oppotunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game.

Virat Kohli | RCB captain: It's a fresh wicket. There's a bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it's hard to execute. That's been a big factor. We have done really well defending a total less than 170 and seeing the bowlers execute their plans so well. We are unchanged for today's game.