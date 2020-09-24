IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: KL Rahul century helps Punjab post 206

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 24, 2020, 06.29 PM (IST)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: Can Rahul's Punjab defeat Kohli's Bangalore? (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter

Sep 24, 2020, 09.21 PM

Breathtaking KXIP post 206/3 in 20 overs

All credit goes to KL Rahul, who now has the highest-ever score by an Indian - 132*. Kings XI Punjab post 206/3 in 20 overs and that is going to be a mammoth ask for RCB.

Sep 24, 2020, 09.13 PM

CENTURY FOR KL RAHUL

Words fall short when KL Rahul is in such a form. First century of IPL 2020 is completed by KL Rahul. What a knock this has been. Take a bow! 

Sep 24, 2020, 09.05 PM

Kohli drops Rahul

KL Rahul is turning on the heat in Dubai. After smoking a mamoth six, he goes after another one but mistimed it slightly. The ball was straight at Virat Kohli, who dropped a dolly, maybe because of the high-rise lights. KXIP 146/3 after 17 overs.

Sep 24, 2020, 08.45 PM

Nicholas Pooran departs!

WICKET! Shivam Dube strikes again. Nicholas Pooran went for the biggie but nailed it straight to the fielder. Big wicket for RCB but the big fish KL Rahul is still playing. Glenn Maxwell walks in. Pooran c de Villiers b Shivam Dube 17(18) 

Sep 24, 2020, 08.34 PM

Half-century for KL Rahul

A delightful knock continues for KL Rahul as the KXIP skipper brings up his half-century. Expect him to go all out now. KXIP also bring up their 100 in 12 overs.

Sep 24, 2020, 08.26 PM

Watchful Nicholas Pooran

Plenty of expectations from Nicholas Pooran as he settles down at the crease with a few singles and twos. KXIP eyeing a big partnership here. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is nearing his half-century. KXIP are 90/1 after 10 overs.

Sep 24, 2020, 08.13 PM

Spinners pull back RCB

After a wicket-taking over by Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar bowls a tight over. RCB are slowly crawling back into the game and it is the spinners who are weaving their magic in the middle. KXIP 65/1 after 8 overs.

Sep 24, 2020, 08.08 PM

Mayank Agarwal departs after brisk start

WICKET! Bowled 'em! Yuzvendra Chahal is having a brilliant IPL. He completely bamboozled Agarwal with the wrond 'un. Great bowling by Chahal. Agarwal b Chahal 26(20)

Sep 24, 2020, 08.03 PM

50 partnership up for Mayank-Rahul

Splendid start for Kings XI Punjab. Beautiful display of batting in the powerplay. No slogs, no forced shots but only pure cricketing stroke-play by Rahul and Mayank. Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the attack now. KXIP 50/0 after 6 overs.

Sep 24, 2020, 07.52 PM

Mayank-Rahul on fire

Not that RCB have bowled bad line and lengths, but Mayank and Rahul have been terrific in their stroke playing and shot selection. KXIP 36/0 after 4 overs.

Sep 24, 2020, 07.40 PM

Good start for KXIP

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are off to a flyer! A couple of boundaries to start things with. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has completed 2000 runs in IPL. KXIP 17/0 after 2 overs.

Sep 24, 2020, 07.31 PM

Play!

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are at the crease for Kings XI Punjab. Umesh Yadav has the new ball for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sep 24, 2020, 07.08 PM

Here are the playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

Sep 24, 2020, 07.08 PM

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

KL Rahul | KXIP captain: There were a lot of positives and it was the first game. Mayank's batting and our team's fight was heartening. Jordan and Gowtham aren't playing, Murugan Ashwin and Neesham come in. Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don't worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this oppotunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game.

Virat Kohli | RCB captain: It's a fresh wicket. There's a bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it's hard to execute. That's been a big factor. We have done really well defending a total less than 170 and seeing the bowlers execute their plans so well. We are unchanged for today's game.

Sep 24, 2020, 07.01 PM

Bangalore win toss, opt to field first

Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first! Same XI for RCB.

Sep 24, 2020, 06.33 PM

We have a high-octane match on cards

Two exciting teams, KXIP and RCB meet each other in Dubai. Over the years, RCB vs KXIP has been one of the most closely fought ties in IPL. And it is expected to remain the same today. 

