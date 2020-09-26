IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat first

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

Dinesh Karthik: We are kind of okay with the decision to bowl. Couple of changes. We have Nagarkoti and Varun coming in for Sandeep and Nikhil.

David Warner: We are going to bat. I don't think too much is going to change throughout the course of this game. Nabi comes in for Marsh, Saha comes in for Vijay Shankar and Sandeep Sharma misses out as Khaleel comes in.