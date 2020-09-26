IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat first

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 26, 2020, 06.30 PM (IST)

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: DK's knights meet Warners' risers (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter

Follow Us

Sep 26, 2020, 07.09 PM

Here are the playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Sep 26, 2020, 07.04 PM

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

Dinesh Karthik: We are kind of okay with the decision to bowl. Couple of changes. We have Nagarkoti and Varun coming in for Sandeep and Nikhil.

David Warner: We are going to bat. I don't think too much is going to change throughout the course of this game. Nabi comes in for Marsh, Saha comes in for Vijay Shankar and Sandeep Sharma misses out as Khaleel comes in.

Sep 26, 2020, 07.01 PM

Toss update!

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first!

Sep 26, 2020, 06.33 PM

KKR vs SRH: Head-to-head

In head-to-head encounters between KKR and SRH, the Kolkata outfit have won 10 out of their 17 encounters with SRH winning the remaining seven. 



  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Sep 26, 2020 | Match 8 Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Elected To: Bat
Indian Premier League, 2020
KKR
 VS
SRH
0/0
(0.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Sep 25, 2020 | Match 7
Indian Premier League, 2020
CSK
(20.0 ov) 131/7
VS
DC
175/3 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs
Full Scorecard →
Sep 24, 2020 | Match 6
Indian Premier League, 2020
KXIP
(20.0 ov) 206/3
VS
RCB
109 (17.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs
Full Scorecard →