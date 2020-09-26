IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat first

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: DK's knights meet Warners' risers (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 26, 2020, 07.09 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Sep 26, 2020, 07.04 PM
Dinesh Karthik: We are kind of okay with the decision to bowl. Couple of changes. We have Nagarkoti and Varun coming in for Sandeep and Nikhil.
David Warner: We are going to bat. I don't think too much is going to change throughout the course of this game. Nabi comes in for Marsh, Saha comes in for Vijay Shankar and Sandeep Sharma misses out as Khaleel comes in.
Sep 26, 2020, 07.01 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first!
Sep 26, 2020, 06.33 PM
In head-to-head encounters between KKR and SRH, the Kolkata outfit have won 10 out of their 17 encounters with SRH winning the remaining seven.