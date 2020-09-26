IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: KKR bowlers restrict SRH to 142/4

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: DK's knights meet Warners' risers (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 26, 2020, 09.21 PM
SRH must be disappointed here. 9 runs off the final over. The score seems 20-30 runs below target. All pressure on SRH ballers now. KKR need 143 runs off the 120 balls. Easy run chase? Or will Bhuvi and Co. stage a comeback for the orange army? Stay tuned.
SRH: 142/4 (20 overs)
Sep 26, 2020, 09.13 PM
SRH players failing to smack boundaries here. They have good intent but the ball is not connecting will with the swinging batting. Nabi and Saha need more than one booundary in an over. Final over left.
Sep 26, 2020, 09.08 PM
WICKET! Easy caught and bowled by Russell! Full-toss misjudged by Pandey. He thought it was above waistline but umpires confirm that it was well below it. Manish Pandey c and b Russell 51(38) [4s-3 6s-2]
SRH struggling right now.
Sep 26, 2020, 09.04 PM
Manish has been the best batsman for SRH tonight. He scores 50 runs off 35 balls. He smashed three 4s and two 6s. SRH might want more boundaries now. The innings nears end. They have wickets in the hand and they should go for it now.
Sep 26, 2020, 08.51 PM
KKR have really done well with the ball. While Pandey and Saha have struggled to find boundaries, KKR bowlers have made sure they don't spray it around. SRH need to make it big in the last five overs. SRH 99/2 after 15 overs.
Sep 26, 2020, 08.45 PM
SRH are bagging an occasional boundary or two but are mainly struggling to find big shots. Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha really need to up the tempo. SRH 93/2 after 14 overs.
Sep 26, 2020, 08.34 PM
It has been long since SRH struck their last boundary. Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey are struggling a bit to get things going in the middle with KKR bowling tight lengths. Only one boundary since the ninth over. SRH 76/2 after 12 overs.
Sep 26, 2020, 08.25 PM
WICKET! Varun Chakravarthy gave it a good flight as David Warner miscued his defensive shot only to hand it straight back to the bowler. Wriddhiman Saha comes in. Warner c and b Chakravarthy 36(30) SRH 61/2 after 10 overs
Sep 26, 2020, 08.12 PM
After a tidy over by Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy follows with a tight over and SRH are struggling to find boundaries here. SRH 49/1 after 8 overs.
Sep 26, 2020, 08.07 PM
While Warner and Pandey are playing a cautious game, KKR bowlers have done well to restrict their stroke-playing. However, KKR would know they will need wickets to restrict SRH to a modest score. SRH 45/1 after 7 overs.
Sep 26, 2020, 07.58 PM
Shivam Mavi comes into the attack and bowls a decent over barring one short ball which was pulled away for a six by Manish Pandey. The Indian batsman is looking good early on for Hyderabad. SRH 33/1 after 5 overs.
Sep 26, 2020, 07.51 PM
WICKET! Pat Cummins has cleaned up Jonny Bairstow. The Aussie pacer has been terrific today with his lengths and reaps the rewards of his consistency. Next up Manish Pandey. Bairstow b Cummins 5(10)
Sep 26, 2020, 07.45 PM
After being watchful in Narine's first over, David Warner slams a massive six and a boundary in this over as SRH get 14 off it. SRH 22/0 after 3 overs.
Sep 26, 2020, 07.41 PM
After being hammered all over the park in his last match, Pat Cummins comes back stronger with much better line and length. Warner and Bairstow are cautious. SRH 8/0 after 2 over.
Sep 26, 2020, 07.36 PM
A good first over by Sunil Narine as only six runs came off it. Bairstow and Warner ran hard for their twos. Pat Cummins comes in from the other end. SRH 6/0 after 1 over.
Sep 26, 2020, 07.32 PM
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are at the crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad! Sunil Narine with the new ball for KKR.
Sep 26, 2020, 07.28 PM
Teams, after completing their final warm-up drills, are heading back to the field.
Final preparations underway from @SunRisers as we await the start of the big clash. #SRH are batting first. #Dream11IPL #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/omEZJRga5q— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 26, 2020
Sep 26, 2020, 07.09 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Sep 26, 2020, 07.04 PM
Dinesh Karthik: We are kind of okay with the decision to bowl. Couple of changes. We have Nagarkoti and Varun coming in for Sandeep and Nikhil.
David Warner: We are going to bat. I don't think too much is going to change throughout the course of this game. Nabi comes in for Marsh, Saha comes in for Vijay Shankar and Sandeep Sharma misses out as Khaleel comes in.
Sep 26, 2020, 07.01 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first!
Sep 26, 2020, 06.33 PM
In head-to-head encounters between KKR and SRH, the Kolkata outfit have won 10 out of their 17 encounters with SRH winning the remaining seven.