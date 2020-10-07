IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live score and updates: Shivam Mavi sends Faf du Plessis packing

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

MS Dhoni: We've been chasing all this while anyway. We've had a few bad games and a few good ones, but we're ready to do anything. As the tournament progresses, you adapt to new questions and that is what happened in the last game. He openers' approach was great to see. We have one change - Karn Sharma instead of Piyush Chawla.

Dinesh Karthik: We'll bat first. In the last two games when we batted first we did a good job. We have gone back and see what we can do. We're playing the same XI.