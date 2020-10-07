IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Highlights: Kolkata win by 10 wickets

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live score and updates: Battle for top 4 continues (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Oct 07, 2020, 11.33 PM
KKR register a terrific win over Chennai Super Kings.
Oct 07, 2020, 11.18 PM
WICKET! Andre Russell strikes in his very first ball of the match. A wider delivery as Sum Curran went for wild inside-out, lost his shape completely as the ball sails to the hands of Eoin Morgan at extra-cover. Sam Curran c Morgan b Russell 17(11).
Oct 07, 2020, 11.15 PM
MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav are at the crease for CSK. KKR have done brilliantly to restrict CSK with the run-flow so far. CSK need 39 in 3 overs. Andre Russell is introduced in the attack. CSK 129/4 after 17 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 10.57 PM
WICKET! Sunil Narine gets big fish Shane Watson! A quicker one which traps Shane Watson. Umpire raises his fingers, Watson-Dhoni take the DRS but it's the umpires call as it just clips the leg stump! KKR have got the dismissal. Watson lbw b Narine 50(40)
Oct 07, 2020, 10.47 PM
WICKET! Nagarkoti finally breaks the partnership. A shortish delivery that climbed onto Rayudu as he tried for a long hoick towards long-on. Fielder takes a comfortable catch just ahead of the boundary rope. Rayudu c Shubman Gill b K Nagarkoti 30(27)
Oct 07, 2020, 10.30 PM
Bowling changes, field changes and even discussion with Eoin Morgan, nothing has worked for Dinesh Karthik and KKR so far. Watson and Rayudu are settling on with singles and twos with an occasional boundary since the powerplay. Good chase by CSK they are master at it. CSK 80/1 after 9.2 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 10.22 PM
Shane Watson is playing some classic strokes! KKR are in trouble as CSK are scoring above the required run-rate. KKR bowlers will have to weave some magic if they want to win this game. CSK 63/1 after 7.2 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 10.10 PM
Odd boundaries are coming for Chennai Super Kings and the Dhoni-led outfit will be more than happy with how things are going. On the other hand, KKR desperately need wickets to get back into the game. CSK 42/1 after 5.1 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 10.01 PM
WICKET! Shivam Mavi gets the man in form! A wider delivery as Faf went for the hard slog over extra cover. But the ball catches the edge of Faf's willow and DK takes a comfortable catch. du Plessis c Karthik b Shivam Mavi 17(10)
Oct 07, 2020, 09.53 PM
A couple of splendid boundaries by Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson help CSK get off to a fine start. While the run-chase is not so steep, CSK would hope these two build a strong partnership up front. CSK 18/0 after 2.2 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 09.44 PM
Pat Cummins has the new ball for Kolkata Knight Riders, Watson and Faf du Plessis are at the crease for Chennai Super Kings.
Oct 07, 2020, 09.26 PM
A terrific final over by Dwayne Bravo includes 3 wickets and just four runs as Kolkata Knight Riders post 168-run target for Chennai Super Kings.
Oct 07, 2020, 09.19 PM
WICKET! Sam Curran with a wide bouncer as Dinesh Karthik goes for the lavish upper cut. However, mistiming and longer boundaries didn't help his case as Shardul Thakur grabs a dolly. Karthik c SN Thakur b Sam Curran 12(11)
Oct 07, 2020, 09.06 PM
WICKET! Soft dismissal but Rahul Tripathi has played a fine knock here. Brilliant stroke playing as the KKR opener walks back after a solid 81. Tripathi c Watson b Dwayne Bravo 81(51)
Oct 07, 2020, 08.57 PM
WICKET! Huge wicket for CSK! Shardul Thakur with the wobble seam as the ball takes a slight edge before going straight to the gloves of MS Dhoni. Dre Russ departs for cheap! Russell c Dhoni b SN Thakur 2(4)
Oct 07, 2020, 08.50 PM
WICKET! Sam Curran bounces Eoin Morgan as the ball takes the faintest of edges to send the England captain back to the hut. Andre Russell is at the crease for KKR. Morgan c Dhoni b Sam Curran 7(10) KKR 120/3 after 14.4 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 08.44 PM
A fantastic spell by Karn Sharma comes to an end as he gave away just 25 runs with two wickets. CSK have managed to arrest the run-flow but KKR would be looking to utilize the final few overs. KKR 110/3 after 13.1 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 08.29 PM
Sunil Narine at no. 4 is finding some for with a six and a four but have departed courtesy a fine combo catch by Jadeja and Faf. Rahul Tripathi continues with his run scoring and KKR are looking at a big total here with the likes of Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik yet to come. KKR 98/3 after 10.5 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 08.19 PM
WICKET! Karn Sharma floats in the air as Nitish Rana went for the hard hoick towards long-on. However, Ravindra Jadeja takes a good catch near the boundary rope. Sunil Narine in at no. 4 now. Nitish Rana c Jadeja b Karn Sharma 9(10)
Oct 07, 2020, 08.14 PM
Rahul Tripathi continues to hammer CSK bowlers as Dhoni quickly brings in Dwayne Bravo to arrest the run-flow. KKR off to a flying start but will need to build on to the start. KKR 70/1 after 8 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 08.03 PM
Despite losing Shubman Gill, KKR have continued the run-flow and have raked up 52 runs in the powerplay. Time for Time-Out. KKR 52/1 after 6 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 07.54 PM
WICKET! Shardul Thakur with a cross-seamed length delivery as Shubman Gill went of a whack towards the cow corner. However, the ball took a slight edge before ending up in MS Dhoni's gloves. Big wicket for CSK. Shubman Gill c Dhoni b SN Thakur 11(12)
Oct 07, 2020, 07.48 PM
Three boundaries off Deepak Chahar and Kolkata Knight Riders are off to a flyer. After a watchful couple of overs, Gill and Tripathy are freeing their arms. KKR 30/0 after 3.2 overs.
Oct 07, 2020, 07.37 PM
Seven runs from the first over and both the teams are off to a steady start. Sam Curran comes in from other end.
Oct 07, 2020, 07.30 PM
Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill are at the crease for KKR, Deepak Chahar has the new ball for CSK.
Oct 07, 2020, 07.04 PM
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
Oct 07, 2020, 07.03 PM
MS Dhoni: We've been chasing all this while anyway. We've had a few bad games and a few good ones, but we're ready to do anything. As the tournament progresses, you adapt to new questions and that is what happened in the last game. He openers' approach was great to see. We have one change - Karn Sharma instead of Piyush Chawla.
Dinesh Karthik: We'll bat first. In the last two games when we batted first we did a good job. We have gone back and see what we can do. We're playing the same XI.
Oct 07, 2020, 07.01 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Oct 07, 2020, 06.40 PM
KKR came close to chasing a record total in Sharjah against Delhi Capitals but fell short by 18 runs. While plenty of questions have been raised on their batting order, can DK and Co. solve it and make a strong comeback?
Just a couple more minutes before we get underway with the #KKRvCSK toss!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 7, 2020
How we feeling tonight? 🤔#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #IPL2020
Oct 07, 2020, 06.36 PM
Last time out in IPL 2020, CSK defeated KXIP by 10 wickets whereas KKR lost to DC by 18 runs. Who will win today's encounter?
What must be they discussing?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020
Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey have a chat ahead of the #KKRvCSK clash in the #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/qwLWnWy8Pq