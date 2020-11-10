IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC Highlights: Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020!

IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC Live score and updates: Serial winners Mumbai up against first-time finalists Delhi (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Nov 10, 2020, 10.53 PM
Mumbai Indians on Tuesday defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to lift their fifth IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians, who have played arguably the most attractive and effective brand of cricket in IPL 2020, defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to seal their fifth IPL trophy in what has been a sensational campaign for the four-time, now five-time IPL winners.
Nov 10, 2020, 10.41 PM
WICKET! Anrich Nortje strikes! A quick, short delivery as Rohit was late on his pull shot. Lalit Yadav takes a terrific catch at deep mid-wicket. Rohit c (sub)Lalit Yadav b Nortje 68(51)
Nov 10, 2020, 10.35 PM
Fours and sixes are flying for Mumbai Indians, who are all set to lift their fifth IPL trophy. It has been sheer domination by the defending champions in this final. Mumbai Indians need 30 runs in 29 balls
Nov 10, 2020, 10.25 PM
Rohit Sharma is at his best in Dubai this evening as he continues to play his free-flowing strokes. Ishan Kishan has also settled in well. MI are looking really comfortable with this chase. Mumbai Indians need 43 runs in 40 balls
Nov 10, 2020, 10.14 PM
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav departs after a terrible mix-up. SKY wanted a run but Rohit sent him back out of nowhere! Suryakumar Yadav run out (Praveen Dubey/Pant) 19(20)
Nov 10, 2020, 09.55 PM
What an introduction for Suryakumar Yadav as he smashed a six and a four in his first two deliveries! He is the man in-form and DC would be desperate to get rid of both Rohit and SKY. End of powerplay. MI 61/1 (6)
Nov 10, 2020, 09.48 PM
WICKET! Marcus Stoinis gets the big wicket of Quinton de Kock. A hard length delivery by Stoinis as QDK plays a false shot to help the ball go straight to Rishabh Pant. de Kock c Pant b Stoinis 20(12)
Nov 10, 2020, 09.45 PM
Looks like Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are in a hurry already! After smashing Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, the MI duo is going after Anrich Nortje as well! Terrific display of batting. MI 45/0 (4)
Nov 10, 2020, 09.38 PM
Excellent start by Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Mumbai Indians are off to a flying start! A couple of sixes and a few boundaries already by the MI duo. MI 26/0 (2)
Nov 10, 2020, 09.32 PM
Rohit-QDK start 157-run chase
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are at the crease for Mumbai Indians. Ravichandran Ashwin to start for Delhi Capitals.
Nov 10, 2020, 09.16 PM
Courtesy brilliant knocks of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals have posted 156/7 in 20 overs.
Nov 10, 2020, 09.08 PM
Shreyas Iyer has completed a cracking fifty and is guiding Delhi Capitals to a good total. DC 148/5 (19)
Nov 10, 2020, 09.00 PM
Delhi need to push the score up. Hetmyer c Coulter-Nile b Boult 5(5) [4s-1]
Nov 10, 2020, 08.57 PM
What a talent! Leads the team from front! However, his work here is not done.
Nov 10, 2020, 08.48 PM
Just gave his wicket away! Coulter-nile with the breakthrough! Pant c Hardik Pandya b Coulter-Nile 56(38) [4s-4 6s-2]
Nov 10, 2020, 08.53 PM
Rishabh Pant (23 years 37 days) is the second youngest to hit a 50+ score in an IPL Final. The youngest remains Manan Vohra (20 years 318 days) when he hit 67 for KXIP vs KKR in Bengaluru in 2014.
Nov 10, 2020, 08.46 PM
What a time it has come at! This is where he proves his worth!! Consecutive boundaries here.
Nov 10, 2020, 08.41 PM
DC 99/3 (13 overs) CRR: 7.62
Pant and Iyer are putting putting some pressure on Mumbai! 77-run partnership have brought Delhi back in the game.
Nov 10, 2020, 08.14 PM
Delhi running in ones and twos here! Not taking any risks as of now. Pant and Iyer's partnership is now on. They should have had more runs at this stage but Mumbai is bowling well. The match is still on.
DC 59/3 (9 overs) CRR: 6.56
Nov 10, 2020, 08.02 PM
Uh ohh! Mumbai's leading run-getter Ishan Kishan has to walk out of the ground. He seemed in pain while stopping Iyer's drive!
Nov 10, 2020, 07.50 PM
Bowled!!! What a wicket! Delhi's batting order crumbling under pressure. The man in form has to depart! Dhawan b Jayant Yadav 15(13) [4s-3]
DC 22/3 (3.3 overs) CRR: 6.29
Nov 10, 2020, 07.45 PM
Another man goes! Rahane has to depart! Rahane c de Kock b Boult 2(4)
Nov 10, 2020, 07.42 PM
Bumrah and Boult's on-slaught continues! Rahane and Dhawan are nervous!
Nov 10, 2020, 07.33 PM
Marcus Stoinis gone! The hype and anitcipation gone with a swing! Brilliant start from Kiwi!
Stoinis c de Kock b Boult 0(1)
Nov 10, 2020, 07.05 PM
Shreyas Iyer: We'll bat. It really worked out pretty well in the last game. When you have a really good total on the board the bowling gets a lot of confidence. We've seen it through the tournament and in a big final runs on the board helps The wicket also looks amazing to bat on. They have been champions through the years and even the way they've been playing this season. We have nothing to lose, we havr to embrace it and have no regrets at the end of it. The team atmosphere is really motivated, we are in a good mood and have to enjoy the day. We are sticking with the same team.
Rohit Sharma: To be really honest I was very confused, so don't mind losing the toss. It is going to be a good track, it doesn't change much. We have to bowl aggressively at the start and then see how it goes. Jayant Yadav comes in for Rahul Chahar.
Nov 10, 2020, 07.04 PM
Here are the playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje
Nov 10, 2020, 07.01 PM
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first!
Nov 10, 2020, 06.52 PM
This is the first time Delhi Capitals are playing the final of IPL! Can the year 2020 give us a new IPL winner?
Nov 10, 2020, 06.45 PM
Kiwi speedster Trent Boult had suffered a groin injury in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals. But he is likely to start for MI today after been spotted hitting the nets without any concerns.
Nov 10, 2020, 06.32 PM
Big day for both MI and DC. While MI eye their fifth IPL trophy, Delhi Capitals are first-time finalist.
Nov 10, 2020, 06.31 PM
Nov 10, 2020, 06.30 PM
Match no. 60 and the final of IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
MI vs DC Head to Head MI - 15, DC - 12
In UAE MI - 3, DC - 1
Last 5 matches MI - 4, DC - 1
At Dubai (W/L) MI - 2/5 DC - 5/5