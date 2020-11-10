IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC Highlights: Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020!

Shreyas Iyer: We'll bat. It really worked out pretty well in the last game. When you have a really good total on the board the bowling gets a lot of confidence. We've seen it through the tournament and in a big final runs on the board helps The wicket also looks amazing to bat on. They have been champions through the years and even the way they've been playing this season. We have nothing to lose, we havr to embrace it and have no regrets at the end of it. The team atmosphere is really motivated, we are in a good mood and have to enjoy the day. We are sticking with the same team.

Rohit Sharma: To be really honest I was very confused, so don't mind losing the toss. It is going to be a good track, it doesn't change much. We have to bowl aggressively at the start and then see how it goes. Jayant Yadav comes in for Rahul Chahar.