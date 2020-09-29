IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live score and updates: 50 up for SRH

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 29, 2020, 06.22 PM (IST)

DC vs SRH Photograph: AFP

Sep 29, 2020, 08.16 PM

Running between the wickets

The opening pair running well between the wickets, but these humid conditions might tire them soon too. 7 runs off the over. 

SRH: 59/0 (8 overs)

Sep 29, 2020, 08.11 PM

Strategic timeout

Decent start from SRH here. Warner and Bairstow were too slow in the beginning but now are finding the right length here. 50 partnership comes up for the opening pair. Back-to-back good overs will shoot up the run rate for the Sunrisers. 

SRH: 52/0 (7 overs) CRR: 7.43

Sep 29, 2020, 08.04 PM

Finally a good over for SRH

SRH 38/0 (6 overs) CRR: 6.33

Spin Wizard Amit Mishra comes in. 

 

Sep 29, 2020, 07.56 PM

Good bowling by DC

Great discipline showed by DC bowlers. Almost five overs done and just one boundary. It is a T20I match. Still is. 

Sep 29, 2020, 07.47 PM

DC bowlers restricting SRH

Lack of boundaries now might backfire SRH in later stages. 

SRH 17/0 (3 overs) CRR: 5.67

Sep 29, 2020, 07.36 PM

Match underway

Warner-Bairstow off to a decent start! Ishant Sharma looks promising and can play a vital role for Delhi tonight.

SRH: 9/0 (1 over) 

Sep 29, 2020, 07.08 PM

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Sep 29, 2020, 07.05 PM

Toss

DC win toss and elect to bowl

Sep 29, 2020, 06.33 PM

Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Capitals are yet to lose a match in IPL 2020, whereas, Sunrisers are yet to win one. However, Iyer and Co. will aim a hattrick of wins tonight. 

For more read: IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Preview, stats and players to watch out for



