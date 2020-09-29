IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live score and updates: 50 up for SRH

DC vs SRH Photograph: AFP
Sep 29, 2020, 08.16 PM
The opening pair running well between the wickets, but these humid conditions might tire them soon too. 7 runs off the over.
SRH: 59/0 (8 overs)
Sep 29, 2020, 08.11 PM
Decent start from SRH here. Warner and Bairstow were too slow in the beginning but now are finding the right length here. 50 partnership comes up for the opening pair. Back-to-back good overs will shoot up the run rate for the Sunrisers.
SRH: 52/0 (7 overs) CRR: 7.43
Sep 29, 2020, 08.04 PM
SRH 38/0 (6 overs) CRR: 6.33
Spin Wizard Amit Mishra comes in.
Sep 29, 2020, 07.56 PM
Great discipline showed by DC bowlers. Almost five overs done and just one boundary. It is a T20I match. Still is.
Sep 29, 2020, 07.47 PM
Lack of boundaries now might backfire SRH in later stages.
SRH 17/0 (3 overs) CRR: 5.67
Sep 29, 2020, 07.36 PM
Warner-Bairstow off to a decent start! Ishant Sharma looks promising and can play a vital role for Delhi tonight.
SRH: 9/0 (1 over)
Sep 29, 2020, 07.08 PM
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Sep 29, 2020, 07.05 PM
DC win toss and elect to bowl
Sep 29, 2020, 06.33 PM
Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Capitals are yet to lose a match in IPL 2020, whereas, Sunrisers are yet to win one. However, Iyer and Co. will aim a hattrick of wins tonight.
For more read: IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Preview, stats and players to watch out for