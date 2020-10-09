IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live scores and updates: DC in trouble

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live scores and updates: Iyer and Smith set to lock horns Photograph: AFP
Oct 09, 2020, 08.33 PM
Disastrous outing for Pant. DC are just giving away wickets now. Second run out! Last of DC's hope are on the crease now. Hetmyer and Stoinis.
Oct 09, 2020, 08.13 PM
Iyer's dismissal has put serious breaks on DC's innings. This is a high scoring pitch, and a score less than 200 could be fatal for the Capitals. Royals have had an upper hand throughout the game. Jaiswal's run out has changed the dimensions of the game. However, Stoinis and Pant on strike, which mean 200 is still on cards.
Oct 09, 2020, 08.01 PM
Skipper has to depart! Shreyas Iyer run out (Jaiswal) 22(18) [4s-4]
Oct 09, 2020, 07.55 PM
Openers out!! Archer gets another. RR in control of the match at the moment.
Prithvi Shaw c and b Jofra Archer 19(10) [4s-2 6s-1]
Oct 09, 2020, 07.46 PM
Good over for Delhi Capitals! Skipper Iyer and Shaw taking DC forward.
Oct 09, 2020, 07.39 PM
Big wicket for the Royals. Jofra Archer with the bowl. DC's opening pair has been dangerous in IPL 2020. Dhawan c Jaiswal b Jofra Archer 5(4) [4s-1]
Oct 09, 2020, 07.31 PM
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to begin the innings for the Delhi Capitals. Varun Aaron to begin the bowling attack for the Royals.
Oct 09, 2020, 07.13 PM
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron
Oct 09, 2020, 07.02 PM
RR win toss and choose to bowl
Oct 09, 2020, 05.31 PM
Delhi Capitals has been the most successful team in this year's Indian Premier League. They have won four games of five matches. Their only loss was to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas and Co. will be looking forward to keeping the momentum and top the table after beating the Royals. Sharjah has been a high scoring venue due to its shorter boundaries. They have a deep batting and bowling lineup. Hard-hitters like Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis will provide good pace for the team. Bowlers have not been so successful in Sharjah, however, current purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada will trouble the Rajasthan batsmen.
Deflated Rajasthan started their campaign in style by securing mammoth victories against Chennai and Punjab. However, they saw a drastic drop in form as they went on to lose three consecutive matches. However, Sharjah has been lucky for the Royals. Their star all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss this match and join them in next. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have hit a rough patch and have scored runs for the team. It could be the match where they redeem themselves. Rajasthan Royals are second last on the points table.
The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, with Rajasthan holding an 11-9 head-to-head win/loss record over Delhi
