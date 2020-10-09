IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live score and updates: Rajasthan lose Smith, Samson; go 5 down

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live scores and updates: Iyer and Smith set to lock horns Photograph: AFP
Oct 09, 2020, 10.29 PM
WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin is showing his class. Loops it for the left hander as Lomror tries to play it towards mid-wicket. However, a thick edge does him no good as he walks back to the hut. Ashwin gets his second wicket of the evening. Lomror c Axar b Ashwin 1(2)
Oct 09, 2020, 10.24 PM
WICKET! Delhi Capitals get another one. Sanju Samson departs for another score of below 10 runs. This has been an underwhelming chase so far by the double R. Samson wanted to tonk it for six but skied it for Hetmyer to take a sitter. Samson c Hetmyer b Stoinis 5(9)
Oct 09, 2020, 10.12 PM
WICKET! Steve Smith whacks it flat but Shimron Hetmyer pulls off a stunner to get rid of the RR skipper. Smith c Hetmyer b Nortje 24(17)
Oct 09, 2020, 10.01 PM
Some good bowling display by Delhi Capitals as they are giving nothing away to young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steve Smith. Ravichandran Ashwin has been terrific this evening. RR 51/1 after 7.1 overs.
Oct 09, 2020, 09.39 PM
A couple of boundaries by Jos Buttle take Rajasthan Royals off to a quick start. While the target isn't that big given the shorter boundaries and flat deck, RR must stitch a solid opening stand to help their cause. RR 13/0 after 2 overs.
Oct 09, 2020, 09.28 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are at the crease for Rajasthan Royals. Kagiso Rabada has the new ball for Delhi Capitals.
Oct 09, 2020, 09.15 PM
Delhi Capitals post 184/8 in 20 overs after few big hits in the end by Harshal Patel and Axar Patel.
Oct 09, 2020, 09.02 PM
DC's final hard-hitter gone! But can the Capitals stage a comeback? Hetmyer c Rahul Tewatia b Kartik Tyagi 45(24) [4s-1 6s-5] He has been the batsman for the Capitals today.
Oct 09, 2020, 08.41 PM
Stoinis has to depart and RR is overjoyed by the wicket. Even the dressing room is celebrating. DC crumbling now. Tewatia with the breakthrough!
Stoinis c Smith b Rahul Tewatia 39(30) [6s-4]
Oct 09, 2020, 08.33 PM
Disastrous outing for Pant. DC are just giving away wickets now. Second run out! Last of DC's hope are on the crease now. Hetmyer and Stoinis.
Oct 09, 2020, 08.13 PM
Iyer's dismissal has put serious breaks on DC's innings. This is a high scoring pitch, and a score less than 200 could be fatal for the Capitals. Royals have had an upper hand throughout the game. Jaiswal's run out has changed the dimensions of the game. However, Stoinis and Pant on strike, which mean 200 is still on cards.
Oct 09, 2020, 08.01 PM
Skipper has to depart! Shreyas Iyer run out (Jaiswal) 22(18) [4s-4]
Oct 09, 2020, 07.55 PM
Openers out!! Archer gets another. RR in control of the match at the moment.
Prithvi Shaw c and b Jofra Archer 19(10) [4s-2 6s-1]
Oct 09, 2020, 07.46 PM
Good over for Delhi Capitals! Skipper Iyer and Shaw taking DC forward.
Oct 09, 2020, 07.39 PM
Big wicket for the Royals. Jofra Archer with the bowl. DC's opening pair has been dangerous in IPL 2020. Dhawan c Jaiswal b Jofra Archer 5(4) [4s-1]
Oct 09, 2020, 07.31 PM
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to begin the innings for the Delhi Capitals. Varun Aaron to begin the bowling attack for the Royals.
Oct 09, 2020, 07.13 PM
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron
Oct 09, 2020, 07.02 PM
RR win toss and choose to bowl
Oct 09, 2020, 05.31 PM
Delhi Capitals has been the most successful team in this year's Indian Premier League. They have won four games of five matches. Their only loss was to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas and Co. will be looking forward to keeping the momentum and top the table after beating the Royals. Sharjah has been a high scoring venue due to its shorter boundaries. They have a deep batting and bowling lineup. Hard-hitters like Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis will provide good pace for the team. Bowlers have not been so successful in Sharjah, however, current purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada will trouble the Rajasthan batsmen.
Deflated Rajasthan started their campaign in style by securing mammoth victories against Chennai and Punjab. However, they saw a drastic drop in form as they went on to lose three consecutive matches. However, Sharjah has been lucky for the Royals. Their star all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss this match and join them in next. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have hit a rough patch and have scored runs for the team. It could be the match where they redeem themselves. Rajasthan Royals are second last on the points table.
The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, with Rajasthan holding an 11-9 head-to-head win/loss record over Delhi
For more read: IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Preview, stats and probable XI