IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates: Delhi Capitals off to a torrid start

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

Shreyas Iyer - We would have bowled first as well. I have learnt to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier. Looking forward to a great season - We have plenty of options and it was difficult settling for the best XI - Hetmyer, Rabada, Stoinis and Nortje make our four overseas players

KL Rahul - We will bowl first. Fresh wicket, don't really know what to expect. I'm confident and so is the entire team, great opportunity to go out and play some cricket. Staying indoors was difficult, but it also gave us time to think about our strategy, Maxwell, Pooran, Jordan and Cottrell are our four overseas players.