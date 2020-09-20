IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates: Delhi Capitals off to a torrid start

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates: Exciting match on cards in Dubai (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 20, 2020, 08.03 PM
Delhi Capitals have managed to score just 23 runs off the PowerPlay and things will only get tougher for them. Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer are at the crease and Delhi desperately need a big partnership. DC 23/1 after 6 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.52 PM
WICKET! Mohammed Shami is on absolute fire. Shimron Hetmyer miscalculated his shot and the ball travels straight to the hands of Mayank Agarwal. Delhi Capitals in deep trouble. Hetmyer c Agarwal b Shami 7(13
Sep 20, 2020, 07.50 PM
WICKET! Mohammed Shami strikes! Poor cricket from Delhi Capitals and Prithvi Shaw, who wanted to pull this out of the 30-yard circle but ended up handing it straight to Chris Jordan who takes a simple catch. Prithvi Shaw c Jordan b Shami 5(9). DC 9/2.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.47 PM
A really tight start by Kings XI Punjab with the ball. Both Shami and Cottrell have started well and are putting Shaw and new batsman Shimron Hetmyer under pressure. Plenty of dot balls for Delhi. DC 8/1 after 3 overs.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.39 PM
WICKET! Absolute shambles for Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan wanted a run but yes-no from Prithvi Shaw leaves him in the middle of the pitch as KXIP bags a gift of a wicket. Dhawan walks back with a duck to his name.
Dhawan run out (Rahul/Gowtham ) 0(2)
Sep 20, 2020, 07.35 PM
A very economical start by KXIP as Sheldon Cottrell gives away just four runs. Both Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are just looking to settle down quick. DC 5/0 after 1 over.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.29 PM
Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw are opening the innings for Delhi Capitals. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball for Kings XI Punjab.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.11 PM
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Shreyas (C), Rishabh (WK), Hetmyer, Stoinis, Axar, Ashwin, Rabada, Nortje, M. Sharma
Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, K Nair, N Pooran, S Khan, G Maxwell, C Jordan, K Gowtham, S Cottrell, M Shami, R Bishnoi
Sep 20, 2020, 07.08 PM
Shreyas Iyer - We would have bowled first as well. I have learnt to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier. Looking forward to a great season - We have plenty of options and it was difficult settling for the best XI - Hetmyer, Rabada, Stoinis and Nortje make our four overseas players
KL Rahul - We will bowl first. Fresh wicket, don't really know what to expect. I'm confident and so is the entire team, great opportunity to go out and play some cricket. Staying indoors was difficult, but it also gave us time to think about our strategy, Maxwell, Pooran, Jordan and Cottrell are our four overseas players.
Sep 20, 2020, 07.02 PM
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and elected to field first!
Sep 20, 2020, 06.38 PM
In head-to-head clashes, Kings XI Punjab have a slight advantage over the Delhi outfit with 14 wins to their name in comparison to DC’s 10. In IPL 2019, it was all equal as both the teams won a match each but it was DC who finished in the playoffs spot.
Sep 20, 2020, 06.27 PM
Young captains KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will face each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest between KXIP and DC.
