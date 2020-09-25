IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Iyer and Dhoni set to lock horns

CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals? (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 25, 2020, 06.28 PM
The @ChennaiIPL are all set to take on @DelhiCapitals in Match 7 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
Who's your pick for the game?#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/qFt5MTajA4
Sep 25, 2020, 06.27 PM
So far IPL 2020 hasn't been great for Watson, Will he go big today?
When Shane Watson scored a 44 off 26 deliveries against #DC in 2019.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
Will Watto go big today?https://t.co/z3qsiQyYQC #Dream11IPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/2hHD4HV0yJ
Sep 25, 2020, 06.24 PM
Shikhar Dhawan scored a fighting half-century 51(47) against #CSK in the previous edition of the league.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
What does Gabbar have in store today?https://t.co/PSECPQlAcp #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/duKg5bbfu7
Sep 25, 2020, 05.10 PM
CSK vs DC Preview IPL 2020 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While CSK have won one while losing their other encounter, DC started their IPL 2020 campaign with a nail-biting win against Kings XI Punjab in Super Over.
CSK are looking to get back to winning ways following a crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match after winning their season opener against Mumbai Indians. Whereas DC will look to continue their winning run after registering their first win in their opener against KXIP.
To read more: IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Preview: MS Dhoni's Chennai look for momentum against Iyer's Delhi