IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Iyer and Dhoni set to lock horns

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 25, 2020, 05.07 PM (IST)

CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals? (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter

Sep 25, 2020, 06.28 PM

Young gun vs Legend

Sep 25, 2020, 06.27 PM

'Not so great' IPL 2020 for Watto

So far IPL 2020 hasn't been great for Watson, Will he go big today?

Sep 25, 2020, 06.24 PM

 Can 'Gabbar' repeat this innings? 

Sep 25, 2020, 05.10 PM

Preview: 

CSK vs DC Preview IPL 2020 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While CSK have won one while losing their other encounter, DC started their IPL 2020 campaign with a nail-biting win against Kings XI Punjab in Super Over.

CSK are looking to get back to winning ways following a crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match after winning their season opener against Mumbai Indians. Whereas DC will look to continue their winning run after registering their first win in their opener against KXIP.

To read more: IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Preview: MS Dhoni's Chennai look for momentum against Iyer's Delhi



