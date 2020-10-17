IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live score and updates: DC look steady

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live score and updates: Super Kings look to pick pace against injury-plagued Delhi (Photo: DC vs CSK) Photograph: Twitter
Oct 17, 2020, 10.03 PM
Delhi Capitals need 126 runs in 78 balls
Dhawan was dropped, how much will that cost CSK?
Oct 17, 2020, 09.48 PM
Rahane's disappointing run continues! Chahar gets another, Brilliant catch by Curran.
Rahane c Sam Curran b Chahar 8(10) [4s-1]
Oct 17, 2020, 09.34 PM
Similar start for the Capital!! Shaw out in the first over. His relationship with Chahar continues. Prithvi Shaw c and b Chahar 0(2)
Prithvi Shaw vs Deepak Chahar:
Six innings | 39 balls | 38 runs | Five dismissals (all in Powerplay)
Oct 17, 2020, 09.13 PM
CSK has a horrible start! But ended it in style! Jadeja and Rayudu's power-hitting helps Chennai put 179 on board.
Delhi Capitals need 180 runs in 120 balls
Oct 17, 2020, 09.00 PM
CSK have done well so far and Rayudu and Jadeja would be eyeing a strong finish to their score. Rabada to bowl the 19th, Nortje with the 20th. CSK 148/4 after 18 overs.
Oct 17, 2020, 08.51 PM
WICKET! MS Dhoni goes! Nortje with a straight delivery but Dhoni danced down the track in a bid to clear the fence. A simple edge and Carey takes an easy catch. Dhoni c Carey b Nortje 3(5)
Oct 17, 2020, 08.42 PM
WICKET! Kagiso Rabada strikes and Shikhar Dhawan redeems himself from the early hiccup. Faf mistimes the low full-toss as Faf hands the ball straight to Shikhar Dhawan at long-on. du Plessis c Dhawan b Rabada 58(47)
Oct 17, 2020, 08.28 PM
WICKET! Beaten by pace! Anrich Nortje disturbs the stumps by an absolute ripper. Shane Watson tried to go for a big shot but missed the line of the ball completely. DC are on a roll. Watson b Nortje 36(28)
Oct 17, 2020, 08.16 PM
Both Faf and Watson are bringing out their experience. Great stroke-play by the CSK duo and CSK are suddenly back in the game. CSK 71/1 after 10 overs.
Oct 17, 2020, 08.03 PM
Watson and Faf are stitching a good partnership here. They are picking up the ones and twos while finding the occasional boundary. CSK need this duo to score big. CSK 45/1 after 7.3 overs.
Oct 17, 2020, 07.53 PM
Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson are bringing out the 'intent' against DC's express pacers. While the run-rate yet isn't the best, the CSK duo are steadily getting into groove. CSK 29/1 after 5 overs.
Oct 17, 2020, 07.41 PM
Slowest start in Sharjah or even this IPL for that matter. Just two runs on board and current run rate at 1.
CSK 2/1 (2 overs) CRR: 1
Oct 17, 2020, 07.37 PM
A horrible start for Chennai Super Kings! Not what they imagined. Rabada to bowl next!
Oct 17, 2020, 07.35 PM
Huge wicket for DC! What a start for the Capitals! No runs on board for CSK but a wicket has fallen. Curran was caught at third man. Sam Curran c Nortje b Tushar Deshpande 0(3)
Oct 17, 2020, 07.32 PM
Sam Curran and du Plessis are at the crease. Sam Curran is on strike. Tushar Deshpande will open the bowling attack for the Capitals.
Oct 17, 2020, 07.06 PM
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma
Oct 17, 2020, 07.06 PM
Shreyas Iyer: It's better (injury) now. We will be giving him (Pant) one more game rest. We are playing with the same team. The boys are really motivated. This is going to be a good challenge, looking forward to it. Till the last ball we need to fight. We are not giving up at any situation. Our mindset is such that we fight till the end.
Dhoni: We'll bat first. There's nothing on the surface, no grass. Looks like a fresh wicket. I am happy with a lot of things. We didn't commit a lot of errors in the last game. We need to continue doing that. You are always under pressure in IPL, I feel it's a good thing to have. We have made change. In place of Piyush Chawla, we have Kedar Jadhav.
Oct 17, 2020, 07.01 PM
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat
Oct 17, 2020, 06.50 PM
Head to Head DC - 7, CSK - 15
In UAE, DC - 1 CSK - 1
Last 5 matches, DC - 2 CSK - 3