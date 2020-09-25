IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Score and Updates: CSK off to a slow start as openers depart

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Score and Updates: 50-up for opening pair (Twitter/ @IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 25, 2020, 10.08 PM
It is a bad score even for a fifty-over match. Spinners have kept CSK batsmen puzzled.
CSK 47/3 (10 overs) CRR: 4.7 REQ: 12.9
Sep 25, 2020, 10.05 PM
Some confusion out there! This is the last thing CSK would've wanted at this stage. Easy run out. Ruturaj Gaikwad run out (Pant/Axar) 5(10)
Sep 25, 2020, 09.51 PM
WICKET! The opening duo has been the real Achilles' heel for Chennai Super Kings as both openers depart. Vijay out for another disappointing score. Many wonder! Where is Ambati Rayudu! After all he was the match winner in the opener.
Vijay c Rabada b Nortje 10(15) [4s-1]
Sep 25, 2020, 09.42 PM
He just looked promising but loses his wicket on an easy delivery!
Axar Patel gets his man! Good catch for Hetmyer!
Watson c Hetmyer b Axar 14(16) [4s-1 6s-1]
Sep 25, 2020, 09.31 PM
Is CSK repeating the same mistake like last match? Conceding too many dots right now. Shaw dropped Watson at 2.
Sep 25, 2020, 09.25 PM
Good start for DC, Kagiso Rabada begins the bowling attack. 2 runs off the first over.
CSK: 2/0 (1 over)
Sep 25, 2020, 09.10 PM
DC might be disappointed by the end score as they began their innings with a bang. CSK bowlers make a comeback in death overs. They don't concede many boundaries. Wonder what must've been the score if Stoinis could have come earlier!
DC: 175/3 (20 overs)
Chennai Super Kings need 176 runs off 120 balls
Sep 25, 2020, 08.57 PM
50 runs partnership between both the batsman. Final two overs left! Crucial overs for Delhi Capitals.
Sep 25, 2020, 08.44 PM
Quite a few stares from Dhoni tonight, Curran gets one now. Easy dot converted into a boundary after a 'not-needed' throw from Curran. Could have been six runs off the over, but that overthrow from the bowler makes in 10.
DC: 134/2 (16 overs)
Sep 25, 2020, 08.42 PM
Crucial overs for both teams. DC will be looking for a 170+ score, whereas CSK will try and apply brakes to Delhi Capitals' innings. Marcus Stoinis yet to come! Do we expect another Stoinis show tonight?
DC 124/2 (15 overs) CRR: 8.27
Sep 25, 2020, 08.33 PM
After last match's thrashing, he started off by conceding 13 runs versus Delhi Capitals. But he came back in the last two overs. Crucial two wickets scalped by Chawla. He ends his bowling spell for tonight.
Piyush Chawla: 4 (Overs)-0 (Maiden)-33 (Runs)-2 (Wickets)
Sep 25, 2020, 08.29 PM
Chawla gets rid of Shaw! Both openers are back in the pavilion. Easy stumping for Dhoni. Good innings from the young gun, but he has to depart.
Prithvi Shaw st Dhoni b Chawla 64(43) [4s-9 6s-1]
DC skipper walks in
Sep 25, 2020, 08.21 PM
Reverse sweep from Dhawan proves fatal for Shikhar Dhawan! Chawla brings the breakthrough. Simple LBW for the umpire, and no reviews. Comeback over for Chawla, just six off it and a wicket. Pant walks in to bat now.
Dhawan lbw b Chawla 35(27) [4s-3 6s-1]
Sep 25, 2020, 08.18 PM
Fifth Half-century for Prithvi Shaw in IPL. Back-to-back double digit overs for Delhi Capitals. Shaw smashes his first six of the match. Could he score a century now? Stay tuned.
Sep 25, 2020, 08.12 PM
Shaw has been the aggressor ever since the first over. Dhawan did rack up some shorts too, but it has been a Prithvi Shaw Show so far. Strategic Timeout. Can we see Shaw scoring a half-century? Or will Chawla scalp an important breakthrough for Chennai Super Kings.
Sep 25, 2020, 08.06 PM
Dhawan's six brings 50 runs for Delhi Capitals and thne partnership. Dhawan toying with Jadeja. Another 13-run over for DC.
DC 62/0 (8 overs) CRR: 7.75
Sep 25, 2020, 08.02 PM
The first boundary of the over should have been stopped by Chahar, he gets a stare from the skipper.
Piyush Chawla concedes 13 runs off his first over.
Sep 25, 2020, 07.59 PM
Delhi might want to push here now as the current run rate might be good for the 50-over match but not enough for 20-over match.
DC 36/0 (6 overs) CRR: 6
Sep 25, 2020, 07.53 PM
A pressure on him to play good innings tonight. He looks comfortable as of now racking up boundaries for the team.
DC: 30/0 (5 overs) CRR: 6
Sep 25, 2020, 07.38 PM
It seems like the second delivery by Chahar was knicked by Shaw and it goes through to the keeper. Nobody hears it, and no appeals! Prithvi Shaw gets a lifeline.
Sep 25, 2020, 07.34 PM
Couple of boundaries off Chahar's delivery will help Shaw settle. Great start for Delhi Capitals. 9 runs off the first over.
DC: 9/0 (1 over)
Sep 25, 2020, 07.32 PM
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to open innings for Delhi Capitals. Deepak Chahar to open the bowling attack for Chennai Super Kings
Sep 25, 2020, 07.09 PM
Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Sep 25, 2020, 07.05 PM
MS Dhoni: "We'll bowl first. I think we need to respect the conditions and the fact that dew will play a part. Maybe the teams batting second so far in the tournament have made mistakes to not win. It looks better to bat second on TV. Some of the wickets might slow down as the tournament progresses. When you have 14 games before the play-offs you can't win all games. We need to control the controllables better, and one of them were the no balls. We also did well to get to 200 in the last game. One change - Ngidi misses out and Hazlewood comes in. As far as my batting position goes, I'll do whatever is best for the team."
Sep 25, 2020, 06.28 PM
The @ChennaiIPL are all set to take on @DelhiCapitals in Match 7 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
Who's your pick for the game?#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/qFt5MTajA4
Sep 25, 2020, 06.27 PM
So far IPL 2020 hasn't been great for Watson, Will he go big today?
When Shane Watson scored a 44 off 26 deliveries against #DC in 2019.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
Will Watto go big today?https://t.co/z3qsiQyYQC #Dream11IPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/2hHD4HV0yJ
Sep 25, 2020, 06.24 PM
Shikhar Dhawan scored a fighting half-century 51(47) against #CSK in the previous edition of the league.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
What does Gabbar have in store today?https://t.co/PSECPQlAcp #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/duKg5bbfu7
Sep 25, 2020, 05.10 PM
CSK vs DC Preview IPL 2020 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While CSK have won one while losing their other encounter, DC started their IPL 2020 campaign with a nail-biting win against Kings XI Punjab in Super Over.
CSK are looking to get back to winning ways following a crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match after winning their season opener against Mumbai Indians. Whereas DC will look to continue their winning run after registering their first win in their opener against KXIP.
To read more: IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Preview: MS Dhoni's Chennai look for momentum against Iyer's Delhi