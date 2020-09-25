IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Score and Updates: 100-up for Delhi Capitals; Shaw out!

CSK win toss and chose to field

MS Dhoni: "We'll bowl first. I think we need to respect the conditions and the fact that dew will play a part. Maybe the teams batting second so far in the tournament have made mistakes to not win. It looks better to bat second on TV. Some of the wickets might slow down as the tournament progresses. When you have 14 games before the play-offs you can't win all games. We need to control the controllables better, and one of them were the no balls. We also did well to get to 200 in the last game. One change - Ngidi misses out and Hazlewood comes in. As far as my batting position goes, I'll do whatever is best for the team."