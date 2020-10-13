IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live scores and updates: SRH needs 168 runs in 120 balls

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Photograph: AFP
Oct 13, 2020, 09.34 PM
Oct 13, 2020, 09.15 PM
Jadeja's power-hitting has powered CSK to a par score.
Oct 13, 2020, 09.11 PM
Bravo comes and goes! Fails to create any magic!
Dwayne Bravo b Khaleel Ahmed 0(1)
Oct 13, 2020, 09.09 PM
MS has to depart.
Dhoni c Williamson b T Natarajan 21(13) [4s-2 6s-1]
Oct 13, 2020, 09.08 PM
Massive shots in Dubai!!
Oct 13, 2020, 08.56 PM
Watson and Rayudu's wickets have put brakes on Chennai Super Kings.
Oct 13, 2020, 08.44 PM
81-run partnership between Rayudu and Watson.
Oct 13, 2020, 08.32 PM
CSK look steady.
Oct 13, 2020, 07.57 PM
It is Sandeep again. Poor defence by Curran, he missed the line and the bowl crashes into the stumps. Another blow for CSK. Sam Curran b Sandeep Sharma 31(21) [4s-3 6s-2]
The woeful run continues!
Oct 13, 2020, 07.53 PM
What a comeback over for CSK! Two sixes and two boundaries off that over. 22 runs off that over.
CSK 34/1 (4 overs) CRR: 8.5
Oct 13, 2020, 07.42 PM
Golden Duck! The poor defence by the South African gets a thick edge giving an easy catch to Bairstow behind the stumps. Big blow for CSK.
du Plessis c Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma 0(1)
Oct 13, 2020, 07.36 PM
Good start to for SRH. Curran very cautious with the bat. Du Plessis yet to play a ball.
Oct 13, 2020, 07.14 PM
Will the men in Yellow stage a comeback or will Orange Army make it 2-0 against CSK this season? Your predictions?
Who are you rooting for 🧡💛?#Dream11IPL #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/CJ3TgMQesP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020
Oct 13, 2020, 07.13 PM
#CSK wins the toss and they will bat first against #SRH.#SRHvCSK #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/btTuiqftUJ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020
Oct 13, 2020, 07.11 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma
Oct 13, 2020, 07.01 PM
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat
Oct 13, 2020, 06.39 PM
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on in the 29th match of this year's Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Chennai Super Kings have had a woeful run in this year's IPL after losing five matches and winning just two. To make it into the playoffs, CSK need six wins from their remaining seven fixtures. However, CSK will want to get back to winning ways. Sunrisers have already beaten the Super Kings earlier in this tournament. SRH won the match by 7 runs.
For more read: IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, players to watch out for