IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live scores and updates: CSK win toss and chose to bat

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 13, 2020, 06.37 PM (IST)

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Photograph: AFP

Oct 13, 2020, 07.14 PM

Will the men in Yellow stage a comeback or will Orange Army make it 2-0 against CSK this season? Your predictions?

Oct 13, 2020, 07.13 PM

Oct 13, 2020, 07.11 PM

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma

Oct 13, 2020, 07.01 PM

Toss

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat

Oct 13, 2020, 06.39 PM

Preview: 

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on in the 29th match of this year's Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Chennai Super Kings have had a woeful run in this year's IPL after losing five matches and winning just two. To make it into the playoffs, CSK need six wins from their remaining seven fixtures. However, CSK will want to get back to winning ways. Sunrisers have already beaten the Super Kings earlier in this tournament. SRH won the match by 7 runs. 

 

For more read: IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, players to watch out for



