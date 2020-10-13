IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live scores and updates: CSK win toss and chose to bat

Preview:

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on in the 29th match of this year's Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings have had a woeful run in this year's IPL after losing five matches and winning just two. To make it into the playoffs, CSK need six wins from their remaining seven fixtures. However, CSK will want to get back to winning ways. Sunrisers have already beaten the Super Kings earlier in this tournament. SRH won the match by 7 runs.

