IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live scores and updates: CSK win toss and chose to bat

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Photograph: AFP
Oct 13, 2020, 07.14 PM
Will the men in Yellow stage a comeback or will Orange Army make it 2-0 against CSK this season? Your predictions?
Who are you rooting for 🧡💛?#Dream11IPL #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/CJ3TgMQesP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020
Oct 13, 2020, 07.13 PM
#CSK wins the toss and they will bat first against #SRH.#SRHvCSK #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/btTuiqftUJ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020
Oct 13, 2020, 07.11 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma
Oct 13, 2020, 07.01 PM
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat
Oct 13, 2020, 06.39 PM
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on in the 29th match of this year's Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Chennai Super Kings have had a woeful run in this year's IPL after losing five matches and winning just two. To make it into the playoffs, CSK need six wins from their remaining seven fixtures. However, CSK will want to get back to winning ways. Sunrisers have already beaten the Super Kings earlier in this tournament. SRH won the match by 7 runs.
For more read: IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, players to watch out for