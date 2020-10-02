IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live scores and updates: CSK off to a great start; Bairstow departs

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday in 14th match of IPL 2020.

Chennai opened their IPL 2020 campaign with a win against Mumbai. However, two consecutive losses have placed Dhoni and Co. at the bottom of the points table, and a 6-day break might have helped them change their tactics for the upcoming matches.

For full preview: IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, and probable XI