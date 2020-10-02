IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live scores and updates: CSK off to a great start; Bairstow departs

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live scores and updates: SRH win toss, elect to bat Photograph: AFP
Oct 02, 2020, 07.47 PM
Setback for Sunrisers after losing that early wicket. Manish Pandey looking in good touch but is still cautious because the ball is swinging.
SRH 18/1 (3 overs) CRR: 6
Oct 02, 2020, 07.35 PM
Great start for Chennai Super Kings! Deepak Chahar's bowl leave Bairstow stumped, like literally. Bairstow gone for duck.
Jonny Bairstow b Chahar 0 (3)
Oct 02, 2020, 07.27 PM
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas, Deepak Chahar from Chennai Super Kings to start the bowling attack.
Oct 02, 2020, 07.04 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar
Oct 02, 2020, 07.01 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to bat.
Oct 02, 2020, 06.03 PM
Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday in 14th match of IPL 2020.
Chennai opened their IPL 2020 campaign with a win against Mumbai. However, two consecutive losses have placed Dhoni and Co. at the bottom of the points table, and a 6-day break might have helped them change their tactics for the upcoming matches.
