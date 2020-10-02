IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs Photograph: AFP
Oct 02, 2020, 11.32 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs!
Oct 02, 2020, 11.05 PM
They are turning up the heat but it may be too little too late for CSK. Ravindra Jadeja brings up his half-century with a six. CSK need 51 off 15.
Oct 02, 2020, 10.46 PM
CSK need plenty of boundaries but they aren't getting it. MS Dhoni is also struggling a bit out there and the same goes for Ravindra Jadeja. CSK 71/4 after 14 overs.
Oct 02, 2020, 10.32 PM
Even though CSK have MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja batting, the break in run-flow and massive target, the team has gone a bit quieter. The duo is failing to bag boundaries, which CSK desperately need in abundance. CSK 58/4 after 12 overs.
Oct 02, 2020, 10.18 PM
WICKET! Abdul Samad just comes into bowl and picks up a wicket in his second delivery in IPL. A loopy half-volley and Kedar Jadhav has smashed it straight to the hands of David Warner. Kedar Jadhav c Warner b Abdul Samad 3(10)
Oct 02, 2020, 10.06 PM
WICKET! This is Jonny Bairstow's wicket. Brilliant presence of mind by the Englishman as he just diverts the throw by Priyam Garg towards the stump as Faf du Plessis finds himself short. du Plessis run out (Priyam Garg/Bairstow) 22(19)
Oct 02, 2020, 09.59 PM
WICKET! T Natarajan with an absolute jaffa! Ambati Rayudu didn't know how to play that ball as it pitches on the seam before slightly moving away to clip the bails. SRH off to a roll! SRH 26/2 after 5.1 overs.
Oct 02, 2020, 09.51 PM
Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan have bowled brilliantly in the first four over while troubling the CSK batters consistently. Men in form, du Plessis and Rayudu are at the crease. CSK 13/1 after 4 overs.
Oct 02, 2020, 09.42 PM
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done the job. Another incoming delivery and Watson fails to defend it properly only for the ball to dislodge the bails. Terrific start by SRH. CSK 4/1 after 2.3 overs.
Oct 02, 2020, 09.39 PM
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have troubled Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis with their early movement. CSK are off to a cautious start. CSK 4/0 after 2 overs.
Oct 02, 2020, 09.30 PM
Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson are at the crease for Chennai Super Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Oct 02, 2020, 09.14 PM
A terrific final over by Shardul Thakur but SRH will be happy with the 164-run total after a torrid start. Chennai Super Kings need 165 runs to win.
Oct 02, 2020, 09.04 PM
Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma have done the job for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they get another 13 runs off the over. Deepak Chahar gets rid of Abhishek in the final delivery but SRH would be looking to add a few more runs in the last two overs. SRH 146/5 after 18 overs.
Oct 02, 2020, 08.58 PM
A much-needed over for SRH, even 150 looks achievable. Might be the last of Curran with the ball.
22 runs off the over.
SRH 133/4 (17 overs) CRR: 7.82
Oct 02, 2020, 08.48 PM
Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg on strike right now. Sharma need to smash more boundaries. CSK in full control as of now. But this is IPL and comeback is inevitable in this tournament. Even if SRH gets to 140-ish, the game will be close.
Oct 02, 2020, 08.32 PM
David Warner out! Long boundaries in Dubai, had it been India it was a six for sure. Hard luck skippy, but he has to depart. Warner c du Plessis b Chawla 28(29) [4s-3]
Kane Williamson in disbelief! He has been run out too. SRH gifted this over to CSK and this could prove costly. Williamson run out (Rayudu/Dhoni) 9(13) [4s-1]
Oct 02, 2020, 08.19 PM
Sunrisers desperate for a partnership right now. They currently have one of the best batsmen in T20 cricket on strike right now. All they need is a good parntership to pose a competitive total.
SRH 60/2 (9 overs) CRR: 6.67
Oct 02, 2020, 08.09 PM
What could have been a great long innings, ended in a cameo. SRH not looking in good shape at the moment. Chennai looking in control.
Manish Pandey c Sam Curran b SN Thakur 29(21) [4s-5]
Oct 02, 2020, 08.03 PM
Sunrisers looking steady at the moment. Manish Pandey is looking dangerous here. Both batsmen running well between the wickets.
SRH 42/1 (6 overs) CRR: 7
Oct 02, 2020, 07.47 PM
Setback for Sunrisers after losing that early wicket. Manish Pandey looking in good touch but is still cautious because the ball is swinging.
SRH 18/1 (3 overs) CRR: 6
Oct 02, 2020, 07.35 PM
Great start for Chennai Super Kings! Deepak Chahar's bowl leave Bairstow stumped, like literally. Bairstow gone for duck.
Jonny Bairstow b Chahar 0 (3)
Oct 02, 2020, 07.27 PM
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas, Deepak Chahar from Chennai Super Kings to start the bowling attack.
Oct 02, 2020, 07.04 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar
Oct 02, 2020, 07.01 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to bat.
Oct 02, 2020, 06.03 PM
Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday in 14th match of IPL 2020.
Chennai opened their IPL 2020 campaign with a win against Mumbai. However, two consecutive losses have placed Dhoni and Co. at the bottom of the points table, and a 6-day break might have helped them change their tactics for the upcoming matches.
For full preview: IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, and probable XI