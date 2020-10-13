IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Highlights: Chennai beat SRH by 20 runs

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 13, 2020, 06.37 PM (IST)

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Photograph: AFP

Oct 13, 2020, 11.25 PM

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in the 29th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. 

Oct 13, 2020, 11.03 PM

Rashid Khan show!!!

Could he be the 'Tewatia' for Sunrisers? 

Oct 13, 2020, 11.02 PM

Williamson out!!!

Last hope for SRH is gone! Brave innings by the Kiwi could not save the day for the Sunrisers. They need a miracle to win. 

Williamson c Thakur b Karn Sharma 57(39) [4s-7]

Oct 13, 2020, 10.57 PM

Bravo removes Shankar!!! 

Vijay Shankar out!! SRH in serious trouble now. Shankar c Jadeja b Dwayne Bravo 12(7) [6s-1]

Sunrisers Hyderabad need 46 runs in 18 balls

Oct 13, 2020, 10.50 PM

Timeout!

An uphill task for SRH now. Difficult but not impossible as they need 59 runs in 24 balls. CSK might just win this one and live to see the other day in this tournament. 

Oct 13, 2020, 10.42 PM

Another wicket!! 

Priyam Garg departs!! He was the match winner for SRH the last time they clashed with CSK. But here he fails to leave an impact. 

Priyam Garg c Jadeja b Karn Sharma 16(18) [4s-1]

Sunrisers Hyderabad need 69 runs in 32 balls

Oct 13, 2020, 10.34 PM

SRH 82/3 (13 overs) CRR: 6.31  REQ: 12.29

Sunrisers Hyderabad need 86 runs in 42 balls. 

Vintage Dhoni here! His captaincy might just win this match for Chennai! 

Oct 13, 2020, 10.26 PM

SRH losing grip

Bairstow out!!!! Bairstow b Jadeja 23(24) [4s-2] Another man in form departs. SRH in some danger now. 

Oct 13, 2020, 09.54 PM

What a run out!!!

Manish Pandey out!! SRH just giving their wickets away now. What a throw by Dwayne Bravo!! Match changing moment for CSK. Two wickets off one over. Manish Pandey run out (Dwayne Bravo) 4(3) [4s-1]

Oct 13, 2020, 09.49 PM

Skipper departs!!

Warner out!! Curran with the ball. Caught and bowled by Sam Curran.

Warner c and b Sam Curran 9(13)

Oct 13, 2020, 09.46 PM

Decent start for SRH

SRH trying not to lose wickets here. CSK lost quick wickets in the powerplay tomight. They trying not to do the same mistake. 


SRH 21/0 (3 overs)  CRR: 7  REQ: 8.65
 

Oct 13, 2020, 09.34 PM

SRH 4/0 (1 over)  CRR: 4  REQ: 8.63
 
Decent start for SRH.

Oct 13, 2020, 09.15 PM

CSK 167/6 (20 overs) CRR: 8.35

Jadeja's power-hitting has powered CSK to a par score. 

Oct 13, 2020, 09.11 PM

Bravo out!!

Bravo comes and goes! Fails to create any magic!
Dwayne Bravo b Khaleel Ahmed 0(1)
 

Oct 13, 2020, 09.09 PM

Dhoni out!!! 

MS has to depart. 

Dhoni c Williamson b T Natarajan 21(13) [4s-2 6s-1]

 

Oct 13, 2020, 09.08 PM

Dhoni and Jaddu taking Chennai all the way!

Massive shots in Dubai!! 

 

CSK 152/5 (19 overs) CRR: 8

Oct 13, 2020, 08.56 PM

Wickets bring SRH

Watson and Rayudu's wickets have put brakes on Chennai Super Kings. 

Oct 13, 2020, 08.44 PM

CSK 116/2 (15 overs)  CRR: 7.73

81-run partnership between Rayudu and Watson. 

Oct 13, 2020, 08.32 PM

CSK 92/2 (13 overs) CRR: 7.08

CSK look steady.

Oct 13, 2020, 07.57 PM

Curran falls!

It is Sandeep again. Poor defence by Curran, he missed the line and the bowl crashes into the stumps. Another blow for CSK. Sam Curran b Sandeep Sharma 31(21) [4s-3 6s-2] 

The woeful run continues!

Oct 13, 2020, 07.53 PM

Curran show in Dubai!!

What a comeback over for CSK! Two sixes and two boundaries off that over. 22 runs off that over. 

CSK 34/1 (4 overs)  CRR: 8.5

Oct 13, 2020, 07.42 PM

du Plessis out!!

Golden Duck! The poor defence by the South African gets a thick edge giving an easy catch to Bairstow behind the stumps. Big blow for CSK. 

du Plessis c Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma 0(1)

Oct 13, 2020, 07.36 PM

CSK 3/0 (1 over)  CRR: 3

Good start to for SRH. Curran very cautious with the bat. Du Plessis yet to play a ball. 

Oct 13, 2020, 07.14 PM

Will the men in Yellow stage a comeback or will Orange Army make it 2-0 against CSK this season? Your predictions?

Oct 13, 2020, 07.13 PM

Oct 13, 2020, 07.11 PM

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma

Oct 13, 2020, 07.01 PM

Toss

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat

Oct 13, 2020, 06.39 PM

Preview: 

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on in the 29th match of this year's Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Chennai Super Kings have had a woeful run in this year's IPL after losing five matches and winning just two. To make it into the playoffs, CSK need six wins from their remaining seven fixtures. However, CSK will want to get back to winning ways. Sunrisers have already beaten the Super Kings earlier in this tournament. SRH won the match by 7 runs. 

 

For more read: IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, players to watch out for



