India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How to watch Asia Cup 2023 super four IND vs SL Live in your country, India

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: India and Sri Lanka will clash with each other in the Super Four round of Asia Cup 2023. IND vs SL match will happen on Tuesday, September 12, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

While India has a solid batting order, Sri Lanka's strong point is bowling.

Rohit Sharma & Co defeated Nepal in their second match of Asia Cup 2023, while their first match against Pakistan ended with no result. After facing Pakistan on September 11, India will clash with Sri Lanka on September 12.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka defeated both Afghanistan and Bangladesh with their brilliant bowling. Matheesha Pathirama will lead the pace attack, and Maheesh Theekshana will dominate the spin department in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. While Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will lead India, Dhanusha Shankana will lead Sri Lanka in the 10th match of Asia Cup 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match.

IND vs SL Live Streaming Details

When is India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023?

India and Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 will happen on Tuesday, September 12.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 start?

India and Sri Lanka will clash in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023, which will commence at 03:00 pm IST on Tuesday.

What is the venue for India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023?

R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023.

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches. Thus, fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 on these channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 Live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 Live in India.

