India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score | Catch ball-by-ball updates for Asia Cup 2023 Final IND vs SL; Check Live Scorecard, Weather Forecast, Playing XI
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE Score: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2023 final, happening at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, September 17. The match will start at 03:00 pm IST.
Rohit Sharma-led India and Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka jumped from the Super Four into the final match of Asia Cup 2023 with four points each, leaving behind Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Asia Cup 2023 final will be the ultimate test of patience for fans from both sides, as rain has played a spoilsport in many matches, especially during crucial moments during the only continental cricketing tournament.
Here are the ball-by-ball updates for the Asia Cup 2023 Final match between India and Sri Lanka.
On September 15, Axar Patel sustained an injury during the match played by Team India against Bangladesh on September 15. Washington Sundar has replaced him in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023.
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana
India vs Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final match of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 17. The IND vs SL match will begin at 03:00 pm IST.