India vs Sri Lanka LIVE cricket Score | Catch ball-by-ball updates for Asia Cup 2023 Final IND vs SL Live Scorecard, Weather Forecast, Playing XI
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE Cricket Score: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2023 final, happening at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, September 17. The match will start at 03:00 pm IST.
Rohit Sharma-led India and Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka jumped from the Super Four into the final match of Asia Cup 2023 with four points each, leaving behind Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Asia Cup 2023 final will be the ultimate test of patience for fans from both sides, as rain has played a spoilsport in many matches, especially during crucial moments during the only continental cricketing tournament.
Here are the ball-by-ball updates for the Asia Cup 2023 Final match between India and Sri Lanka.
Due to an injury, Maahesh Theekshana has been ruled out from the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final. He sustained an injury in his right hamstring during Sri Lanka's Super Four clash against Pakistan. Sahan Arachchige has replaced him.
Indian skipper and team captain will play his 250th ODI match. He has played 249 matches so far, and scored 10,031 runs. He has an average of 48.69 and a strike rate 90.26. Furthermore, he has 50 centuries, 51 fifties, and three double centuries. His highest score in ODI is 264 runs, which he scored against Sri Lanka.
According to the latest weather forecast by AccuWeather, there are 45 per cent chances of rain in the morning, which will shoot up to 90 per cent at the start time of the match and remain the same till the evening. Currently, the skies look sunny in Colombo. Although there are no chances of rain as of now, scattered clouds are covering the sky.
It was India's 97th ODI win against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Four match. The two teams have clashed with each other 166 times. Among these matches, Sri Lanka has 57. Thus, India has an edge over Sri Lanka in ODI format. One of these matches ended in a ties and eleven ODIs ended in no result.
Sri Lanka will enter the Asia Cup 2023 Final as defending champions. However, India hasn't lifted the trophy since 2018. The two Asian cricketing giants look forward to winning another title this year.
On September 15, Axar Patel sustained an injury during the match played by Team India against Bangladesh on September 15. Washington Sundar has replaced him in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023.
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana
India vs Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final match of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 17. The IND vs SL match will begin at 03:00 pm IST.