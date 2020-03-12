India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Match abandoned due to rain

WION Web Team Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, India Mar 12, 2020, 01.33 PM (IST)

India vs South Africa: Preview Photograph: AFP

Mar 12, 2020, 03.26 PM

 

UPDATE! 

The cut-off time for a 20-over match is 6:30pm IST

Mar 12, 2020, 02.56 PM

Covers back on! 

It is really dark at the moment in Dharamsala and looks like we will not have any play today. Awating official confirmation now. Covers are back on, for the time being. 

Mar 12, 2020, 02.19 PM

Good News!

The rain has stopped completely in Dharamsala. The covers are being taken off now and the super soppers have started their work. 

Mar 12, 2020, 01.37 PM

Bad news for fans!

Toss delayed due to rain. 

Heavy showers in Dharamsala, groundsmen run for covers and floodlights switched on. 

 

Mar 12, 2020, 01.35 PM

Team India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

 

 



