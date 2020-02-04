India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2020, live score, semi final: India 17/0 from 4 overs

Yashasvi Jaiswal's father hoping for a century from his son against Pakistan

As India is competing against arch-rivals Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semi-finals, Yashasvi Jaiswal's father Bhupendra Jaiswal is hoping for a century from his son.

"I told him to register a win over Pakistan and you have to make a century today. We all hope that he will make a century and beat Pakistan," Bhupendra told ANI.

Yashasvi's father said he wants his son to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud.

"He has worked hard and we want him to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud," he said.Yashasvi has scored 207 runs in the premier tournament so far.