India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2020, live score, semi final: India 17/0 from 4 overs

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates a wicket with teammates. Photograph: Twitter
Feb 04, 2020, 06.02 PM
Plenty of support for Pakistan in the crowd!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
They'll be desperate for a wicket soon, India are 33 without loss after 10 overs.#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/moBwviptpF
Feb 04, 2020, 05.05 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal's father hoping for a century from his son against Pakistan
As India is competing against arch-rivals Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semi-finals, Yashasvi Jaiswal's father Bhupendra Jaiswal is hoping for a century from his son.
"I told him to register a win over Pakistan and you have to make a century today. We all hope that he will make a century and beat Pakistan," Bhupendra told ANI.
Yashasvi's father said he wants his son to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud.
"He has worked hard and we want him to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud," he said.Yashasvi has scored 207 runs in the premier tournament so far.
Feb 04, 2020, 04.59 PM
Innings Break!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 4, 2020
Pakistan are bowled out for 172. #INDvPAK | #U19CWC | #WeHaveWeWill https://t.co/Y5CS4KtnJE pic.twitter.com/CRKjNjvOp8
Feb 04, 2020, 04.57 PM
From 95/3 Pakistan fell to 172 all out.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
What did you make of that performance with the ball from the Indian team?#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/cWB0YiluUS
Feb 04, 2020, 04.56 PM
India bowl Pakistan out for 172.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
Can they chase it down?#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/YlYgXargj5
Feb 04, 2020, 04.54 PM
A brilliant bowling performance pacers and spinners of India Under-19s to bowl out Pakistan for 172 in their semi-final.
Feb 04, 2020, 04.44 PM
The impressive Sushant strikes removing Rohail Nazir for 62.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
Pakistan now 169/8.#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/q5ZM1Clbqn
Feb 04, 2020, 04.44 PM
What an outstanding catch this was from Divyaansh Saxena 🙌— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
All the action from today's game is on our website!#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStarshttps://t.co/CP8UAgAY1Y
Feb 04, 2020, 04.44 PM
Second wicket for Ravi Bishnoi.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir is still in but will he run out of partners?#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/jt3LLwef49