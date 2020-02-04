India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2020, live score, semi final: India 17/0 from 4 overs

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Feb 04, 2020, 04.40 PM (IST)

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates a wicket with teammates. Photograph: Twitter

Feb 04, 2020, 06.02 PM

Feb 04, 2020, 05.05 PM

Yashasvi Jaiswal's father hoping for a century from his son against Pakistan

As India is competing against arch-rivals Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semi-finals, Yashasvi Jaiswal's father Bhupendra Jaiswal is hoping for a century from his son. 

"I told him to register a win over Pakistan and you have to make a century today. We all hope that he will make a century and beat Pakistan," Bhupendra told ANI.

Yashasvi's father said he wants his son to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud.

"He has worked hard and we want him to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud," he said.Yashasvi has scored 207 runs in the premier tournament so far.

Feb 04, 2020, 04.59 PM

Feb 04, 2020, 04.57 PM

Feb 04, 2020, 04.56 PM

Feb 04, 2020, 04.54 PM

A brilliant bowling performance pacers and spinners of India Under-19s to bowl out Pakistan for 172 in their semi-final.

Feb 04, 2020, 04.44 PM

Feb 04, 2020, 04.44 PM

Feb 04, 2020, 04.44 PM

