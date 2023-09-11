Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Rain delays start on reserve day in Colombo
Story highlights
hello and welcome to the reserve day of the Super Four game between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023. The weather isn't good and there's less chance of a game starting anytime soon. India, meanwhile, will resume their innings, if they do, from the overnight score of 147/2 in 24.1 overs with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on the crease. Thanks to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's belligerent centuries, India are in a strong position but the weather could help move the ball when the game starts. So lets see what Colombo weather holds today for us.
hello and welcome to the reserve day of the Super Four game between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023. The weather isn't good and there's less chance of a game starting anytime soon. India, meanwhile, will resume their innings, if they do, from the overnight score of 147/2 in 24.1 overs with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on the crease. Thanks to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's belligerent centuries, India are in a strong position but the weather could help move the ball when the game starts. So lets see what Colombo weather holds today for us.
recommended stories
recommended stories
Rain has stopped in Colombo and the umpires are out there inspecting the conditions. Nothing is certain as of now but we'll keep you updated as and when any development happens.
In an ominous news, rain has again delayed the start of the game between India and Pakistan. While it has currently degraded to the lightest drizzle, the covers aren't off yet.