India Vs New Zealand LIVE Update: 3rd T20 Cricket Match, Pandya and Co. all set for the day
India cruised to a comprehensive 65-run victory in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Hardik Pandya's men will be hoping to continue their winning run when they lock horns with the Kiwis in the third and final T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. While the first game was washed out due to rain, Suryakumar Yadav's splendid ton followed by a superb bowling performance from Deepak Hooda powered India to a big win in the second game. India is likely to field an unchanged playing XI and will hope to clean sweep the series 2-0 in Napier.
Story highlights
India cruised to a comprehensive 65-run victory in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Hardik Pandya's men will be hoping to continue their winning run when they lock horns with the Kiwis in the third and final T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. While the first game was washed out due to rain, Suryakumar Yadav's splendid ton followed by a superb bowling performance from Deepak Hooda powered India to a big win in the second game. India is likely to field an unchanged playing XI and will hope to clean sweep the series 2-0 in Napier.
The Pandaya boys: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik
The Kiwis: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner
The weather at Napier on the Tuesday evening got cloudy with chances of rains later in the night. There are apprehensions that rain might play a spoilsport for today's match, as clouds of rain looms over the match. Stay tuned for further update.