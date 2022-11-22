India Vs New Zealand LIVE Update: 3rd T20 Cricket Match, Pandya and Co. all set for the day

India cruised to a comprehensive 65-run victory in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Hardik Pandya's men will be hoping to continue their winning run when they lock horns with the Kiwis in the third and final T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. While the first game was washed out due to rain, Suryakumar Yadav's splendid ton followed by a superb bowling performance from Deepak Hooda powered India to a big win in the second game. India is likely to field an unchanged playing XI and will hope to clean sweep the series 2-0 in Napier.