LIVE TV
ugc_banner
Live Now

India vs England live score 3rd Test day 1 cricket match commentary today 15 February ind vs eng rajkot

Rajkot, IndiaUpdated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
main img
IND vs ENG Live score and updates Photograph:(AFP)
Follow Us

Story highlights

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Get the latest updates from day one of the Rajkot Test

Hello and welcome to the live blog of day one of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot. India made several changes to the playing XI, including two debutants - Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. The five-match series is tied at 1-1. 