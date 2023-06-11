WTC Final, Day 5: Boland takes out Kohli, Jadeja in one over

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final from the Oval, London. The match is set up beautifully with India needing 280 runs and Australia requiring seven wickets to win. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are batting on 44 and 20, respectively as India chase 444-run target. If Rohit's team chases the total down, it'll be the highest score chased successfully to win a Test match. The task is arduous one and as former India coach Ravi Shastri said at the end of day 4, India need to weather the storm in the first session to have a shot at chasing the title.