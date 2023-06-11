WTC Final, Day 5: Boland takes out Kohli, Jadeja in one over
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final from the Oval, London. The match is set up beautifully with India needing 280 runs and Australia requiring seven wickets to win. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are batting on 44 and 20, respectively as India chase 444-run target. If Rohit's team chases the total down, it'll be the highest score chased successfully to win a Test match. The task is arduous one and as former India coach Ravi Shastri said at the end of day 4, India need to weather the storm in the first session to have a shot at chasing the title.
Boland strikes twice in an over. First Kohli then Jadeja and just like that it looks all over for India.
Ravindra Jadeja c †Carey b Boland 0
India: 179/5 (2nd innings)
Once again a ball outside off on 5th stump line. Once again Kohli goes chasing it. Once again he edges it and Smith does the rest. A great catch from Smith. India's chances to chase take a big hit.
Virat Kohli c Smith b Boland 49
India: 179/4 (2nd innings) - require 265 runs more to win
The game is pacing along nicely. Both Rahane and Kohli have looked comfortable so far except one time one Rahane top-edged a ball from Cummins, luckily it went for a four.
India: 175/3 (2nd innings) - require 269 runs more to win
Kohli and Rahane have started cautiously as required at the moment. They took four runs off the second over of the day.
India: 168/3 (2nd innings) - require 276 runs more to win
