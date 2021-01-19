India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live Score: Pant leads from the front

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jan 19, 2021, 12.54 PM (IST)

File photo of India's Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Reuters

Jan 19, 2021, 01.09 PM

Pant hits a boundary, India win. 

Jan 19, 2021, 01.06 PM

India need just 3 runs to win now. Thakur is out, Hazlewood gets that wicket. India 325/7.

Jan 19, 2021, 01.04 PM

Pant hits a boundary, India now ever closer. Just six runs to win. Pant leading from the front a brilliant 85 so far in just 136 balls with eight boundaries and a six.

Jan 19, 2021, 01.02 PM

Shardul Thakur at the crease now, Lyon over the wicket and there is no run. India still need 10 to win.

Jan 19, 2021, 01.01 PM

Washington Sunder is out, bowled by Lyon. India eyeing victory with just 10 runs to win. Well played Washington 22 runs in 29 balls with two boundaries and a six.

Jan 19, 2021, 12.55 PM

India vs Australia, Brisbane Test, Day 5 Live score and updates: India are on the verge of creating history and winning back to back Test series on Australian soil. Australia are undefeated at the Gabba since 1988. Can Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar take India home?



  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 19, 2021 | 4th Test - Day Match Ended
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21
AUS
369
(115.2 ov)
294
(75.5 ov)
 VS
IND
336
(111.4 ov)
329/7
(97.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
