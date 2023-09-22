India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score: Catch ball-by-ball updates & scorecard of IND vs AUS at Mohali
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: The newly-crowned Asia Cup 2023 champions, Team India are high on confidence. Though missing some of the biggest players in the first match, the team is all prepared to perform. Captain Rohit Sharma, batting icon Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be missing the first two matches. The four players will be joining the team in the last and final ODI match. The team till then will be led by KL Rahul, who made an impressive return from an injury.
Five-time champions Australia will be led by skipper and pacer Pat Cummins, who is also making a comeback from an injury. Mitchell Starc is yet to recover from an injury and thus will be missing the game.
Here are all the latest updates on India vs Australia 1st ODI Match:
Fans can watch the live telecast of the first ODI between India and Australia on Sports 18.
India:
For first two ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
For third ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Date and day: 22 September 2023, Friday
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Time: 01:30 pm IST