India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score: Catch ball-by-ball updates & scorecard of IND vs AUS at Mohali

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Updates: The 1st ODI match between India and Australia is scheduled to be held today (Sept 22) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Just a few hours left for the India vs Australia ODI series to begin. This three-match series will be hosted by India. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Friday, Sept 22. One of the oldest rivals in ODI cricket history, the two will lock horns at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. Check WION for all the latest updates.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: The newly-crowned Asia Cup 2023 champions, Team India are high on confidence. Though missing some of the biggest players in the first match, the team is all prepared to perform. Captain Rohit Sharma, batting icon Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be missing the first two matches. The four players will be joining the team in the last and final ODI match. The team till then will be led by KL Rahul, who made an impressive return from an injury. 

Five-time champions Australia will be led by skipper and pacer Pat Cummins, who is also making a comeback from an injury. Mitchell Starc is yet to recover from an injury and thus will be missing the game.

Here are all the latest updates on India vs Australia 1st ODI Match:

22 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM (IST)
Team India in full spirits
22 Sep 2023, 10:48 AM (IST)
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st ODI live in India

Fans can watch the live telecast of the first ODI between India and Australia on Sports 18. 

 

22 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM (IST)
Australian team prepares for ODI World Cup
22 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM (IST)
IND vs AUS 2023 1st ODI: Team India Squad

India:

For first two ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

For third ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

22 Sep 2023, 10:49 AM (IST)
IND VS AUS 1st ODI Match Details

Date and day: 22 September 2023, Friday

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 01:30 pm IST

