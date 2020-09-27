'India might get bullet trains before MS Dhoni bats at No.4', says Virendra Sehwag

India's batting legend and former opener Virendra Sehwag gave his analysis on Chennai Super Kings after being beaten by Delhi Capitals by 44 runs in the Indian Premier League 2020. Chennai Super Kings batsman failed to chase 176 runs in 20 overs despite having wickets in hand.

The opening pair of CSK has been the Achilles' heel in this tournament. Vijay scored 10, whereas, Watson scored 14 runs against the Capitals.

The Chennai-based franchise has been solely dependant on Faf du Plessis. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been widely criticised by other analysts for walking out to bat at number 6. Sehwag lashed out of CSK's chasing style in the previous match and compared it to a Test match chase.

"CSK start wasn't that bad but it felt like they were constantly on 2nd gear. Murali Vijay, it seemed, didn't believe he was playing T20s. Shane Watson, like an old engine, had starting trouble and then came to a halt early. Faf du Plessis walked in and it seems he tried to make his teammates understand that they were playing T20s and not Tests," said Sehwag in a video on his Instagram account.

The Indian opener also joked about MS Dhoni's batting number.

"Even then MS Dhoni did not come in to bat. Now, it seems India might get bullet trains before MS Dhoni makes up his mind to bat at No. 4," he joked further.