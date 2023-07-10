IND vs WI Test Series: India vs West Indies full schedule, date, time, venue, teams, live streaming details

IND vs WI Test Series: India and West Indies are all set to compete in a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The first match is scheduled for July 12 and will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica. The Indian Cricket Team will be led by Rohit Sharma. Ajinkya Rahane makes his comeback as the vice-captain of the team, while despite his average performance in the previous WTC cycle, Virat Kohli retains his position in the squad. However, the West Indies Team will be led by Kriagg Brathwaite. All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and Alick Athanze make it to the team.

Here is everything you need to know about IND vs WI Test Series: IND vs WI Test Series Full Schedule Wednesday, July 12 - Sunday, Jul 16

1st Test - India vs West Indies

Venue- Windsor Park, Dominica

Time- 07:30 PM IST

Thursday, July 20 - Monday, July 24

2nd Test - India vs West Indies

Venue- Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Time- 07:30 PM IST IND vs WI Test Series Full Squad: West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat IND vs WI Test Series: Live Streaming The two Test matches between India and West Indies will have a live telecast on Doordarshan (DD) Sports for free but on cable and not DTH.

The match will also be streamed live on JioCinema and Fancode.

Here's a full list of television broadcasters across the world, check where can you watch IND vs WI Test Series:

India: DD Sports, JioCinema, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar

Africa: SuperSport App & Website.

United States: Willow TV, Disney+ Hostar, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: FoxSport App & Website

Sri Lanka: DialogTV, PeoT

Bangladesh: GaziTV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

(With inputs from agencies)

