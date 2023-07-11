ugc_banner

IND vs WI Series LIVE: When and where to watch India vs West Indies Test matches live in your country

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Jul 11, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

(L) Rohit Sharma and (R) Kriagg Brathwaite. The IND vs WI Test Series is all set to begin from July 12. Both teams will play their first match at Windsor Park, Dominica. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

IND vs WI Test Series: India and West Indies have locked horns in a total of 98 matches in the history of Test matches.

IND s WI Test Series Live: Team India is all set to take over West Indies in the upcoming Test series. The red-ball game will begin on Wednesday, July 12. The Men in Blue will be back on the field after a month since the World Test Championship (WTC) final debacle. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, and the best batter of the WTC final Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain of the team for the India vs West Indies Test series. 

While, the West Indies Team will be led by Kriagg Brathwaite, who lost to South Africa in a Test series. The national team hasn't had a great run since they failed to qualify for the Super 12 in the T20 World Cup. Thus, this Test Series is crucial for both teams. 

Here's everything you need to know about IND vs WI Test Series:

IND vs WI Test Series Full Schedule

Wednesday, July 12 - Sunday, Jul 16

1st Test - India vs West Indies
Venue- Windsor Park, Dominica
Time- 07:30 PM IST

Thursday, July 20 - Monday, July 24

2nd Test - India vs West Indies
Venue- Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad
Time- 07:30 PM IST 

IND vs WI Test Series Full Squad:

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican

IND vs WI Head to Head:

India and West Indies have locked horns in a total of 98 matches in the history of Test matches, where India emerged as the winner in 22 games, while West Indies won 30 matches. The draws of 46 matches highlight the competitive nature of both teams.
 
Where to watch IND vs WI Test Series live in India?

The two-day matches will be publicly broadcasted by India's Doordarshan (DD). While FanCode and JioCinema will also telecast the upcoming India vs West Indies test series live on their respective app and websites. Furthermore, fans can also watch the test series live on Disney+ Hotstar with subscriptions. 

Here's a full list of television broadcasts across the world:

India: DD Sports, JioCinema, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar
Africa: SuperSport App & Website.
United States: Willow TV, Disney+ Hostar, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket
Australia: FoxSport App & Website
Sri Lanka: DialogTV, PeoT
Bangladesh: GaziTV
Caribbean: Flow Sports

(With inputs from agencies)
 

