IND vs SL live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka live on laptop, mobile APP
Story highlights
IND vs SL head-to-head: India and Sri Lanka will clash in match no. 33 of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday (Nov 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check all the live-streaming details of the match here.
IND vs SL head-to-head: India and Sri Lanka will clash in match no. 33 of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday (Nov 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check all the live-streaming details of the match here.
IND vs SL head-to-head: India and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 33 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket on Thursday (Nov 2). The match is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.
India started its World Cup campaign on a stronger side and has maintained their winning momentum. India has won all the six matches that they have played in the tournament and currently stands at the top of the points table with 12 points. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has won only two matches out of six matches that they have played and stands at the bottom of the points table at no. 7 with 4 points. Sri Lanka’s chances of winning against unbeaten India look grim.
IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka live-streaming details
trending now
Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Sri Lanka match to be played?- Date
The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Thursday, November 2.
IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Sri Lanka match will be played?- Time
The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.
IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Sri Lanka match be played?- Venue
The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka match?
The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs Sri Lanka match online?
The India vs Sri Lanka match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI
India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
(With inputs from agencies)