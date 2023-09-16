IND vs SL live streaming: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka live on mobile, TV

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final live: India and Sri Lanka will meet in the final match of the 2023 Asia Cup tournament at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday (Sep 17).

In the last three matches, India won two against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, clinching the final spot in the tournament, and in the third match, India lost to Sri Lanka by 6 runs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka won their last match against Pakistan by 2 wickets in Match 5 of the Super Four stage of the tournament. In previous matches, Sri Lanka lost to India by 41 runs in Match 4 of Super Four stage and won against Sri Lanka by 21 runs in Match 2 of the same stage.

Both the teams will now clash in high-intensity match of Asia Cup tournament to clinch the ultimate win. Hera are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 live-streaming details

When is the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka?- Date

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be played on September 17.

What time does the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka start?- Time

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka being played?- Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka?

The live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 live in India for free?

Fans can livestream the match between India vs Sri Lanka for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

