IND vs SL Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch India vs Sri Lanka Live for FREE in your country

IND vs SL Live Streaming for FREE: India and Sri Lanka will clash in the 10th match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Super Four stage.

So far, India and Sri Lanka have clashed in 165 One Day International (ODI) matches. Among them, India has won 96, while Sri Lanka has won 57. Thus, India has an edge over Sri Lanka in ODI matches. Eleven ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka ended with no result, and one ended in a tie. Furthermore, India has won 39 games at home, while Sri Lanka has won 28. Moreover, India has won 30 away matches, while Sri Lanka has won 12. In neutral venues, which were neither in India nor Sri Lanka, India won 27 games, while Sri Lanka won 17.

The India vs Sri Lanka match will happen on Tuesday, September 12 at 03:00 pm IST. It will be a highly anticipated contest as Sri Lanka is playing in its homeland, and India, the seven-time champions, is seeking a seat in the finals.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for the India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match.

Here's how to watch India vs Sri Lanka live in your country

Here's the list of platforms that will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka match in different countries.

India: Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

South Africa: SuperSport network

USA: Willow TV

UK and Ireland: TNT Sports

MENA: CricLife Max, STARZ PLAY

Papua New Guinea: EM TV

Afghanistan: Ariana TV

How to watch the India vs Sri Lanka match live for FREE in India?

Sony Sports Network has the rights to telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches. Thus, fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 on these channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Disney+Hotstar will also broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 Live in India. To get Disney+Hotstar for free, check with your telecommunications provider for a package that includes a subscription to Disney+Hotstar. You can also choose to take the monthly subscription to Disney+Hotstar.

(With inputs from agencies)