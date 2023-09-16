IND vs SL free live streaming: Best App to watch Asia Cup 2023 Final India vs Sri Lanka Live for free in India

IND vs SL Live streaming for FREE: Asia Cup 2023 entered into the final round with two teams India and Sri Lanka as the finalists. The final match of Asia Cup 2023 will be held on September 17 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.



The two teams will fight it out for the ultimate title of the tournament. India booked its seat for the finals after defeating both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in its last super four matches. Pakistan lost to India by 278 runs in the third match of the super four stage. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also lost to India by 41 runs but the team made it to the finals of the tournament after winning by 2 wickets against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India is all set to win against Sri Lanka again, the latter is geared up to turn the game around.

Here are the free live streaming details of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final match

Where to watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match live in India?

The broadcasting rights for IND vs SL Asia cup 2023 final game is purchased by star sports for television.

The match shall be available on following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final for free?

To live stream the final game, it will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

Here is all what you should know about IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final:

When will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?- Date

The Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka will be held on 17 September 2023.

When to watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final?- Time

Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM (IST).

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 final game be played? Venue

Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023 Final Squads

India squad (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

