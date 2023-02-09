IND-W vs PAK-W playing XI: India vs Pakistan, womens world cup 2023 fantasy tips, squad & live streaming
IND vs PAK women’s world cup playing XI: Women in blue will take on Pakistan’s women’s team on Sunday, February 12. All details regarding the playing XI and live streaming of the match are given in the article
IND-W vs PAK-W playing XI: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup gets underway on Friday, February 10 in Cape Town with a matchup between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka. On Sunday, February 12, India will play their bitter rival Pakistan. The team led by Harmanpreet Kaur warmed up for the main event by playing two exhibition games against Australia and Bangladesh. India fell short against Australia but crushed Bangladesh by 52 runs. The Kaur-led team is now desperate to beat Pakistan to kick off the T20 World Cup campaign. India has a tremendous advantage over Pakistan because they have faced each other six times in T20 World Cups. India has been defeated by Pakistan twice while winning four times overall. The Kuar-led team has the advantage in momentum, but Pakistan also has a limited number of players who can steal the game from India. Additionally, Pakistan defeated the Kaur-led team the last time these two sides faced off in an Asia Cup match.
IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup match details
Women’s world cup match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 12. The venue of the match in Cape Town, South Africa. The match goes live at 6:30 PM IST. Disney+Hotstar app and website will live stream the match in India.
IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup match predicted playing XI
India Womens predicted playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarwani, Radha Yadav
Pakistan Womens predicted playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan
IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup: IND vs PAK squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.
