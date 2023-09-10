IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Catch ball-by-ball updates of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India vs Pakistan; Check weather report
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India and Pakistan will lock horns on Sunday, September 10, in the Super Four match after rain played spoilsport in their first encounter in Asia Cup 2023. R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the highly-anticipated game.
Pakistan have already announced their playing XI. Babar Azam & Co. defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Super Four match. If they win this match, they will secure a place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final. Pakistan's pace attack includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, who have taken 23 wickets together in three matches of Asia Cup 2023.
Meanwhile, India is also confident about their chances of reaching the finals after defeating Nepal by ten wickets in their last match. However, the Men in Blue might approach the game differently this time.
To ensure that rain does not halt the India vs Pakistan match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has kept a reserved day on September 11 to allow fans to witness the star-studded encounter. According to the weather forecasts, the chances of rain are 90 per cent in Colombo on Sunday.
Here are the ball-by-ball updates for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four.
According to the weather forecasts, the probability of precipation is 90 per cent throughout the day in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It is an indication of incessant rains all day long. The precipitation probability only goes down to 85 per cent after sunset, making it difficult for the match to take place and pushing it to Monday.
However, in some positive updates, Colombo's weather seems bright and promising. It continues to ingrain hope for the match between the Asian heavyweights.
India and Pakistan are all set to clash in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023. The most-awaited IND vs PAK match will commence at 03:00 pm IST, with the toss happening at 02:30 pm on Sunday, September 10. R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the India vs Pakistan Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match.
India and Pakistan have faced each other 133 times in ODI-format matches. Among them, Pakistan has won 73, India has won 55, and five had no result. However, India has dominated in the last five encounters against Pakistan. Moreover, in matches that were not in their home countries, India has won 11 times, but Pakistan has won 19 times.