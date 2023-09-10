IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Catch ball-by-ball updates of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India vs Pakistan; Check weather report

According to the weather forecasts, the probability of precipation is 90 per cent throughout the day in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It is an indication of incessant rains all day long. The precipitation probability only goes down to 85 per cent after sunset, making it difficult for the match to take place and pushing it to Monday.

However, in some positive updates, Colombo's weather seems bright and promising. It continues to ingrain hope for the match between the Asian heavyweights.



ALSO READ | IND vs PAK Weather Update: Forecast predicts 90 per cent precipitation; Match likely to happen on reserve day