IND vs PAK live for FREE: Best way to watch Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Live stream in India, your country

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 FREE: Mark your calendars, as the most awaited match of Asia Cup 2023, the India vs Pakistan match is all set to happen tomorrow (Sept 02) at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. After defeating Nepal in the first match of the cricket tournament, Pakistan is all set to continue its rhythm.

The Asia Cup 2023 began on August 30. The cricket tournament is co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Both India and Pakistan are in Group A. The match between the countries is not less than a war for fans, however, there are slight chances that the match might be postponed due to rain, as per weather agencies.

Currently, Pakistan is leading the Asia Cup Group A Points Table with 2 points and Group B is led by Sri Lanka.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Match Details:

Date: 02 Sept, 2023

Time: 3 pm IST, Toss at 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Sri Lanka

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Here's everything you need to know about IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live streaming details.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 start?

The India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 live in India?

Star Sports Television will be broadcasting the India vs Pakistan match live. The match will be available on the following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live in India for Free?

Fans can livestream the match between India and Pakistan for free on the Disney Hotstar+ app and website.

Here's a list of broadcasters of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 in your country:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Playing XI:

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

(With inputs from agencies)