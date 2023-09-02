IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Catch latest update, India vs Pakistan toss at 2:30 PM | Follow live update
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live updates: The 12th edition of Asia’s biggest cricket event began with grandeur and glory. This year’s Asia Cup tournament is co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan started Asia Cup 2023 with a bang as they crushed Nepal by massive 238 runs in the tournament opener. But now it’s time for one of the highly-anticipated match of the tournament- India vs Pakistan, a cricket rivalry like no other. Seven-time winner India will take on Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday, in the third match of the tournament.
The enthusiasm around India vs Pakistan is much more as the Asia Cup 2023 clash will set the tone for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and the performance in the tournament will surely set the psychological tone for the World Cup.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live updates: Ahead of the highly awaited match of the tournament, take a look at the last five matches between the arch-rivals against each other across all formats.
1. IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup group stage match
Venue: Melbourne
Date: 23 October 2022
Scorecard: India won by four wickets
2. IND vs PAK: Asia Cup Super Four
Venue: Dubai
Date: 4 September 2022
Scorecard: Pakistan won by five wickets
3. IND vs PAK: Asia Cup group stage match
Venue: Dubai
Date: 28 August 2022
Scorecard: India won by five wickets
4. IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup group stage match
Venue: Dubai
Date: 24 October 2021
Scorecard: Pakistan won by 10 wickets
5. IND vs PAK: Cricket World Cup group stage match
Venue: Manchester
Date: 16 June 2019
Scorecard: India won by 89 runs (DLS method)