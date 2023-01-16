IND vs NZ ODI Series Live streaming: Where and how to watch India vs New Zealand ODI series live on TV, mobile

IND vs NZ ODI Series Live streaming: : Team India began the New Year with a bang, defeating reigning Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in both T20Is and ODIs. After a fifty-over whitewash against Sri Lanka, India will now look to continue its winning streak against New Zealand in white-ball cricket. India and New Zealand will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty-Twenty-Innings (T20Is).

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the ODI squad but remain absent from the T20I squad, while KL Rahul was not selected in either squad due to being on leave. KS Bharat, a wicketkeeper-batter, was named to the ODI squad, and Prithvi Shaw was recalled to the T20I squad for the first time since July 2021.

The upcoming New Zealand series will be India's second white-ball match against the Black Caps in less than two months. After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, India travelled to New Zealand to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in November 2022.

IND vs NZ ODI Series Full Schedule

Here is the full schedule of the upcoming ODI series between India and New Zealand:

1. 18 January - 1st ODI, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2. 21 January - 2nd ODI, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

3. 24 January - 3rd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

IND vs NZ ODI series squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand ODI Series Livestream details, TV channel broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire ODI series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and New Zealand can also be watched live on DD Sports.