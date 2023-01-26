IND vs NZ 1st T20 match live streaming: Know how to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match for free in India

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match live streaming: The three-match T20 series between team India (IND) and the Kiwis will begin on Friday, January 27, following India's comprehensive victory in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand (NZ). The match will take place at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex at 7:00 PM IST. In all three T20 games, Hardik Pandya will be leading the men in blue. On Thursday, the team participated in an optional training session after arriving in Ranchi on Wednesday. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are anticipated to open for India in the Friday match, and Suryakumar Yadav could bat at the third position. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvebdra Chahal, both spinners in Indian quad, are expected to play in the game.

The men in blue will be hoping to pull a fast one on the visiting kiwis, while New Zealand will be striving to shock Indian fans with a spectacular recovery after a disappointing performance against India in the ODI series.

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match live streaming: Know where to watch IND vs NZ 1st T20 match live

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app. The match will also be live telecasted on DD sports and star network channels. Fans can also watch IND vs NZ 1st T20 match for free on their mobiles and smart TVs. You can watch IND vs NZ 1st T20 match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs NZ 1st T20 match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs NZ 1st T20 match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match playing XI

India playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match full squad

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar