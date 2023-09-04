IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 live-streaming: When and where to watch India vs Nepal live on mobile, TV

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live: India and Nepal will meet in the Asia Cup Group A fixture on Monday (Aug 4). The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The winner of the match will move into the Super League 4 from Group A alongside Pakistan.

India currently has one point from its previous fixture while Nepal lost its opening match against Pakistan.

With India and Pakistan’s last match being washed away due to rain; all eyes will be on India and Nepal match. The debut team, Nepal gave a tough competition to Pakistan in their last match, though lost the match by an emphatic margin of 238 runs. The Nepal bowlers did threaten a major upset when Pakistan top-order collapsed early on in the first innings before Babar Azam’s 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed’s maiden ton revived the hosts in Multan.

On the other hand, seven-time champions India collected their first point of the Asia Cup after their opening fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan that ended in a washout. The Men in Blue were troubled when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli collapsed early. The Indian team was reduced to 66/4, until it was revived by Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between India and Nepal:

IND vs NEP: India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live-streaming details

When is the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal?- Date

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will be played on September 4.

What time does the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal start?- Time

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will start at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal being played?- Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal is being played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal?

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NEP: India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.