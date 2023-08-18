IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live: When and where to watch India vs Ireland first T20 match LIVE for FREE

IND vs IRE 1st T20 Live: After a disappointing performance in the five-match series against the West Indies, Team India is all set to make a comeback in the upcoming matches against Ireland. The three-match series will take place from August 18 to 23. The men in blue will be led by Jasprit Bumrah. The 29-year-old bowler last represented India in September 2022 when the team played against Australia. The team is also packed with some best IPL performers like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. On the other hand, Paul Stirling will lead Ireland.

💬 💬 "Very happy to be back."



Here's how you can watch IND vs IRE 1st T20 Live:

Date & Time: August 18, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

IND vs IRE 1st T20I match live: Live-streaming & broadcast details

Where to watch the live broadcast of the India vs Ireland T20I match?

Viacom-18 has purchased all the broadcasting rights of the IND vs IRE T20I Series. Fans can watch all three games live on the Viacom-18 sports channel- Sports 18.

How to watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match live-streaming?

Avid cricket fans can stream IND vs IRE T20I series on Viacom-18-owned OTT platform JioCinema. The matches will be streamed live, for this the fans must login into their JioCinema app and head to the sports section.

When is the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

The India vs Ireland match will be played on August 18, Friday.

At what time India vs Ireland's 1st T20I match will be played?

The India vs Ireland match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue where India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be played?

The India vs Ireland match will take place at The Village, Dublin.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Squads

India squad:

Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Ireland squad:

Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

