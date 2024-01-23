IND vs ENG Test Series live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England series live on mobile, TV

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: India and England will square off in a five-match Test series starting on Thursday, January 25. After thrashing England by 3-0 in the recent T20I series, India will look forward to continuing the winning spree. The five-match Test series is expected to conclude on March 7 after matches at various locations in India- Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

The last time England won a test series in India was in 2012, under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. On the Indian side, it’s been 11 long seasons since it has tasted a series defeat at home in Test cricket.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming series:

India vs England Test Series 2024: Live-streaming details

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: When will the India vs England Test Series 2024 start?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will start from 25 January.

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: When will the India vs England Test Series 2024 end?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will end on 7 March.

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024: How many matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024?

A total of five matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024.

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: When and where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs England Test Series 2024?

India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Schedule

Check out the full schedule of the India vs England Test Series 2024 below.

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Thursday, 25 January at 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Friday, 02 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Thursday, 15 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Friday, 23 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Thursday, 7 March 9:30 am IST

India vs England Test Series 2024: Squad

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach