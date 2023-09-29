IND vs ENG FREE Live Streaming: How to watch World Cup 2023 Warm-up India vs England live on mobile APP, TV
IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 Warm-up Live for Free: The warm-up match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Saturday, September 30 in Guwahati. Check the details below:
IND vs ENG Live for Free: The warm-up match between India and England is scheduled for Saturday, September 30. The match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.
The 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off on October 05. The 29th match of the cricket tournament will host India locking horns with defending champions England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This tournament is crucial for India as the team hasn't won an ICC trophy since 2013.
Rohit Sharma will be leading India, while Jos Cuttler will head England.
Here are all the live-streaming details of the IND vs ENG ODI World Cup Warm-up match:
Venue: India vs England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
When is India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match?
The India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match will be played on September 30, Saturday.
IND vs ENG World Cup Warm-up: Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs England warm-up match?
The warm-up match between India and England ICC World Cup 2023 will be live-telecast on Star Sports Network.
IND vs ENG World Cup Warm-up: How to live-stream the India vs England warm-up match for FREE?
Fans can live stream the warm-up match between India and England for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobile.
IND vs ENG Head-to-Head - ODI Cricket World Cup
India and England have clashed 8 times in the World Cup, with England leading the chart. the team has won four matches, while India won 3 and one match was tied.
IND vs ENG Head-to-Head- ODI World Cup: Full Squads
India:
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav
England:
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
